Tesco Mini Sticky Bbq Ribs 340G

2.5(3)Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.88/100g

Offer

1/2 pack
  • Energy1078kJ 258kcal
    13%
  • Fat16.1g
    23%
  • Saturates6.3g
    32%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1027kJ / 246kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked pork mini ribs in a barbecue flavoured sauce.
  • Marinated pork slow cooked for meat that falls off the bone
  • Sweet & Sticky Marinated pork slow cooked for meat that falls off the bone
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork ribs (70%), Water, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Coriander, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Oregano, Garlic Powder.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 25-30 minutes
To Cook in a Conventional Oven or Fan Oven from Chilled: Preheat oven. Remove all packaging. Transfer the ribs and sauce into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place dish in the centre of the oven. Cook for 25-30 minutes. Stir half way through cooking time and re-cover.

Microwave

Instructions: 6 Mins 800W / 5 Mins 900W
Remove outer packaging.
Place pouch on a microwaveable plate and pierce pouch several times.
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 5 minutes (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Remove product from pouch, stir sauce and serve as required.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.Caution: Take care when opening pack / uncovering dish as product will be hot and hot steam may escape.

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 pack (105g)
Energy1027kJ / 246kcal1078kJ / 258kcal
Fat15.3g16.1g
Saturates6.0g6.3g
Carbohydrate6.0g6.3g
Sugars5.9g6.2g
Fibre0.2g0.2g
Protein21.0g22.1g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Bad flavor. Binned it

1 stars

Very nice and tasty food not a lot but its lovely

5 stars

Bones in Sauce.

1 stars

Bones in sauce.... meatless ribs, save them for guests you don't particularly like!

