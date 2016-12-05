By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Davidoff Coolwater Homme Deo 75Ml

Davidoff Coolwater Homme Deo 75Ml
£ 14.00
£18.67/100ml

Product Description

  • Cool Water Mild Deodorant Natural Spray
  • 75ml size
  • Deodorant Spray
  • An effective and mild deodorant to keep you fresh and dry all day. Kind to sensitive skin, scenting it with the intensely refreshing scent of Mint, Lavender, Neroli and Musk. Embraces the power of the ocean, and the power of cool.
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Aqua/Water/Eau, Parfum/Fragrance, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, BHT, Bisabolol, Citral, Citronellol, Farnesol, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Isopropyl Myristate, Limonene, Linalool, Triethyl Citrate

Produce of

Made in France

Name and address

  • Coty Prestige,
  • 75002 Paris.

Return to

  • www.zinodavidoff.com

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Davidoff Cool Water Man

5 stars

I bought this for my husband, he loves Davidoff Cool Water

