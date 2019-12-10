Hostess Twinkies Golden Sponge Cakes 2S 77G (C)

Product Description
- Golden Sponge Cake with Creamy Filling
- Pack size: 77g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup*, Glucose Fructose Syrup*, Shortening [Soyabean Oil*, Cottonseed Oil, Canola Oil, Beef Fat], Eggs, Dextrose, Raising Agents [Sodium Bicarbonate (E500), Disodium Phosphates (E450), Modified Corn Starch*, Calcium Phosphates (E341)], Emulsifier [Soya Lecithin*, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids (E471), Polysorbate 60 (E435), Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate (E481)], Glucose, Whey Powder (Milk), Glycerin, Soyabean Oil*, Salt, Preservatives [Sorbic Acid (E200), Potassium Sorbate (E202)], Stabilisers [Xanthan Gum (E415), Cellulose Gum (E468)], Flavourings, Artificial Colours [Tartrazine (E102)**, Allura Red (E129)**], **May Have an Adverse Effect on Activity and Attention in Children, *Derived from a Genetically Modified Source
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store this product in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Number of uses
Serving Size : (2 x 38.5g Cake Bars) = 77g, Servings Per Pack: 1
Distributor address
- Innovative Bites Ltd.,
- 5 Jardine House,
- Bessborough Road,
- Harrow,
- HA1 3EX.
Return to
- Hostess Quality Commitment
- Comments or Questions:
- HostessCakes.com
- Please have packaging available.
- Email: Info@Innovativebites.com
Net Contents
77g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Quantity Per 100g
|Quantity Per Serving
|Energy kJ
|1461.7
|1125.5
|Energy kcal
|350.6
|270.0
|Fat
|11.7g
|9.0g
|Of Which Saturates
|5.8g
|4.5g
|Total Carbohydrate
|59.7g
|46.0g
|Of Which Sugars
|42.9g
|33.0g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|2.6g
|2.0g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.9g
