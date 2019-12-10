By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hostess Twinkies Golden Sponge Cakes 2S 77G (C)

Hostess Twinkies Golden Sponge Cakes 2S 77G (C)
£ 1.00
£1.30/100g

Product Description

  • Golden Sponge Cake with Creamy Filling
  • Pack size: 77g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup*, Glucose Fructose Syrup*, Shortening [Soyabean Oil*, Cottonseed Oil, Canola Oil, Beef Fat], Eggs, Dextrose, Raising Agents [Sodium Bicarbonate (E500), Disodium Phosphates (E450), Modified Corn Starch*, Calcium Phosphates (E341)], Emulsifier [Soya Lecithin*, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids (E471), Polysorbate 60 (E435), Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate (E481)], Glucose, Whey Powder (Milk), Glycerin, Soyabean Oil*, Salt, Preservatives [Sorbic Acid (E200), Potassium Sorbate (E202)], Stabilisers [Xanthan Gum (E415), Cellulose Gum (E468)], Flavourings, Artificial Colours [Tartrazine (E102)**, Allura Red (E129)**], **May Have an Adverse Effect on Activity and Attention in Children, *Derived from a Genetically Modified Source

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store this product in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Number of uses

Serving Size : (2 x 38.5g Cake Bars) = 77g, Servings Per Pack: 1

Distributor address

  • Innovative Bites Ltd.,
  • 5 Jardine House,
  • Bessborough Road,
  • Harrow,
  • HA1 3EX.

  • Hostess Quality Commitment
  • Comments or Questions:
  • HostessCakes.com
  • Please have packaging available.
Net Contents

77g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesQuantity Per 100gQuantity Per Serving
Energy kJ1461.71125.5
Energy kcal350.6270.0
Fat 11.7g9.0g
Of Which Saturates 5.8g4.5g
Total Carbohydrate 59.7g46.0g
Of Which Sugars 42.9g33.0g
Fibre 0.0g0.0g
Protein 2.6g2.0g
Salt 1.2g0.9g

