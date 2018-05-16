Mcvities Jaffa Cake Bars 10 Pack

Product Description
- A scrumptious blend of luscious dark crackly chocolate, light sponge and smashing orangey centre
- Each bar contains Calories 97 5%, Sugars 11.7g 13%, Fat 3.6g 5%, Saturates 1.9g 10%, Salt 0.1g 2% of an adult's guideline daily amount
- Individually wrapped
- No hydrogenated vegetable oil
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Orange Flavoured Filling (33%) [Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Concentrated Orange Juice, Citric Acid, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Fruit & Vegetable Concentrates (Lemon, Safflower, Carrot), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Natural Orange & Lemon Flavouring], Plain Chocolate (31%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat, Butter Oil, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil, Humectant (Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Dried Whole Egg, Milk Protein, Dried Egg White, Emulsifiers (E471, E475), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Dried Whey, Natural Orange & Lemon Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), 5% Orange Juice Equivalent in Product
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Gluten, Milk, Soya\Soybeans
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- McVitie's,
- Freepost NAT 4520,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 1NZ.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee: We take every care to ensure this product reaches you in perfect condition. If it does not, we want to know! Please return the pack and contents to our Consumer Services Team at the address shown, stating when and where purchased. If you have any questions, comments or even suggestions, please contact us:
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0500 011710
- Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail:
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
10 x Cakes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bar
|Energy (kJ)
|1657kJ
|406kJ
|(kcal)
|395kcal
|97kcal
|Protein
|3.1g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|62.9g
|15.4g
|of which Sugars
|47.9g
|11.7g
|Fat
|14.5g
|3.6g
|of which Saturates
|7.6g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.6g
|Sodium*
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|*equivalent as Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
