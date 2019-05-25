By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Millions Multi Millions 7Pack

£ 1.00
£0.14/each

Product Description

  • Multipack Mix The Tiny Tasty Chewy Sweets
  • Millions of fun
  • Per mini pack
  • Energy 277kJ / 66kcal 3%, Fat 0.7g 1%, Saturates 0.7g 3.5%, Sugars 11g 12%, Salt 0.016g <1%
  • of the reference intake
  • Typical energy values per 100g 1710kJ/404kcal
  • Under 70 calories per mini pack
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian and Vegan

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry Flavour Chewy Sweets: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (3%), Citric Acid, Starch, Concentrates (Elderberry, Black Carrot), Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Thickeners (Gellan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Gum Arabic), Emulsifier (E473), Cola Flavour Chewy Sweets: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Citric Acid, Starch, Concentrates (Safflower, Black Carrot, Spirulina), Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Thickeners (Gellan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Gum Arabic), Emulsifier (E473), Blackcurrant Flavour Chewy Sweets: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (3%), Citric Acid, Starch, Concentrates (Black Carrot, Hibiscus), Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Thickeners (Gellan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Gum Arabic), Emulsifier (E473), Bubblegum Flavour Chewy Sweets: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Starch, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Thickeners (Gellan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Gum Arabic), Emulsifier (E473), Colour (E133), Apple Flavoured Chewy Sweets: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Apple Juice from Concentrate (3%), Citric Acid, Starch, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Thickeners (Gellan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Gum Arabic), Carrot Extract, Emulsifier (E473), Colour (E133)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Produce of

Product of the U.K.

Name and address

  • Golden Casket (Greenock) Ltd,
  • Fort Matilda,
  • Greenock,
  • PA16 7QF.

Return to

Net Contents

115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100gPer Mini Pack
Energy kJ1713277
Kcal40466
Fat4.3g0.7g
Of which saturates4.2g0.7g
Carbohydrates91g15g
Of which sugars69g11g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.1g0.016g

