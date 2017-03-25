By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mensa 2019 Calendar Challenge

Mensa 2019 Calendar Challenge
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

  • Unique brainteaser puzzle developed by Mensa for every day of the year
  • A mix of spatial awareness, verbal and numerical reasoning questions
  • 2017 calendar. Page-a-day format. 365 pages
  • A puzzle to play starts your brain for the day! A 365 page-a-day calendar, with unique brainteaser puzzle developed by Mensa on each and every page. The puzzles are a mix of spatial awareness, verbal and numerical reasoning questions. Ideal for stimulating the mental process ready to face any challenge that requires the logical section of your brain to assimilate information and make judgements. Don't worry, answers to the brainteasers are revealed
  • H13cm x W15cm x D4.5cm
  • The 2020 Calendar Challenger is back featuring 366 brand new puzzles!
  • Use this desktop calendar featuring a Mensa developed brain-teaser for every day of the year
  • The puzzles are a mix of spatial awareness, verbal and numerical reasoning questions

Made in China

  • Wow! Stuff Creative Industries Centre,
  • Wolverhampton Science Park,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV10 9TG,
  • UK.

19 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Excellent gift

5 stars

Good buy. Bought 3 for Grandchildren aged 16 , 18 ,19. All enjoying doing daily puzzles.

Mensa Calender Challenge

5 stars

Have this on my desk at work and have been doing my daily challenge. Some days are alot harder than others but all make you exercise your brain. Answers available but don't always show exaclty how to get to the answer which is a bit frustrating.

Excellent quick daily brain workout

5 stars

I buy one of these every year and keep it on my desk at work. I love this calendar and enjoy my daily brain workout as I sip my tea each morning. Was very quick delivery as well. Will definitely but it again next year.

Challenging

5 stars

I bought this for my boss whow I got for secret santa. He is a maths teacher and he said it was the best secret santa ever!

Brilliant secret santa present for office colleagu

5 stars

I purchased this for a secret santa present, the recipient loved it. Great purchase.

Daily Mensa workout!

4 stars

I buy my son a Mensa Daily Puzzle Calendar every year!! Every day he tries to solve the task and then when he visits us, he brings along the puzzles and sees if we can beat his timing! Over the years it has become a ritual. Now our 19 year old grandson also takes part when he's visiting. So we have 3 generations all trying to work out the same puzzle and beat each other!!

Perfect Brain Training

5 stars

I have had this for years and my day would not be the same without the daily challenge. I have given it to many as presents and they are now hooked. It sells out very early in the year at Mensa but Tesco Direct seem to be the only ones with a good supply

Great gift!

4 stars

Bought this as a Christmas gift and was very well received!

THANK YOU TESCO

5 stars

I bought this from Tesco as I buy it every year and couldn't get it from Mensa.

Old favourite

5 stars

Found on tesco web site cheaper than Amazon great brain test to start the day.

