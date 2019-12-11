Heinz Cream Of Tomato Cup Soup 88G

Love it
Tastes just the same as it does out of a tin, yummy
Far too much sugar, for my liking!
It tastes like some kind of sugar soup with some tomato flavouring.
Great soup, shame about the planet.
I've always been a fan of thick, creamy Heinz tomato soup, and hoped that it could be created this way. It was. And it is lovely. I was disappointed to read the ingredients has syrup and palm oil, both harmful to us and the other inhabitants of the planet. I'd be interested to know if it is from sustainable sources (the palm oil).