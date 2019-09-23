By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jazz Apple

3(7)Write a review
£ 2.25
£0.38/each
One typical apple
  • Energy300kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars15.7g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Apples.
  • Peardrop sweetness. Hand picked from carefully tended orchards, with a refreshing crunch At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. The Jazz(TM) apple is a combination of the sweet, juicy Gala and crisp, tangy Braeburn, and all our Jazz(TM) apples come from trusted growers around the world. One of our growers, Simon Bray, is a third generation farmer who's been cultivating apples for over 30 years near Norton, in East Kent. The rich, fertile soils and maritime climate provide ideal conditions for growing our refreshing, peardrop flavoured Jazz apples.
Information

Ingredients

Apple

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Minimum 6

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy226kJ / 53kcal300kJ / 71kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.8g15.7g
Sugars11.8g15.7g
Fibre1.8g2.4g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Rotten apples

1 stars

I usually order these or Kanzi apples but the last twice there has been a rotten apple in each pack !!! Don't Tesco check before packing?

Always crisp and fresf

4 stars

Always crisp and fresf

Yummy, fresh and crispy apples with a sweet and li

5 stars

Yummy, fresh and crispy apples with a sweet and light flavour.

very dissapointing nothing like the crisp apples t

2 stars

very dissapointing nothing like the crisp apples that i had last time

These jazz apples are OK, but they're French. The

3 stars

These jazz apples are OK, but they're French. The Jazz apples from New Zealand are by far the crunchiest, sweetest and delicious. I love French cheese and wine, but their apples are underwhelming. Au revoir!

Poor quality in last order! Are they no longer fr

2 stars

Poor quality in last order! Are they no longer from New Zealand? Last order they were tasteless, soft and bruised.

Juicy

5 stars

Nice and crisp

