Tesco Jazz Apple

Rotten apples
I usually order these or Kanzi apples but the last twice there has been a rotten apple in each pack !!! Don't Tesco check before packing?
Always crisp and fresf
Yummy, fresh and crispy apples with a sweet and light flavour.
very dissapointing nothing like the crisp apples that i had last time
These jazz apples are OK, but they're French. The Jazz apples from New Zealand are by far the crunchiest, sweetest and delicious. I love French cheese and wine, but their apples are underwhelming. Au revoir!
Poor quality in last order! Are they no longer from New Zealand? Last order they were tasteless, soft and bruised.
Juicy
Nice and crisp