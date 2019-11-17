By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pink Lady Apple Minimum 5 Pack

3(17)Write a review
Tesco Pink Lady Apple Minimum 5 Pack
£ 2.60
£0.52/each
One typical apple
  • Energy300kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars15.7g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Apples.
  • Sweet & Sparkling Hand picked and grown longer for their pink blush and distinctive fizz At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. All our Pink Lady ® apples come from trusted growers around the world. A longer growing season with warm days and cool nights means our Pink Lady apples spend more time in the sun to give them their distinctive pink blush and fizzy flavour.
Information

Ingredients

Apple

Produce of

Produce of Argentina, Australia, Chile, France, Italy, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Minimum 5

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy226kJ / 53kcal300kJ / 71kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.8g15.7g
Sugars11.8g15.7g
Fibre1.8g2.4g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

17 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not very nice.

1 stars

Very small apples with not much flavour. Not very sweet. Thick tough skin. Not worth the money.

Packaged more expensive than loose???

1 stars

Why are the packaged ones more than the loose ones - help us make the right choice Tesco...

Buy them, you will not regret it.

5 stars

Lovely, exactly how a pink lady apple should taste.

I love these apples but for last few times of gett

1 stars

I love these apples but for last few times of getting them they have been rotten and off. I think it's the packaging as they seem to be sweaty. Not nice

Like apples try these

5 stars

Good sweet apple well worth trying

South African Pink Ladies pack look fine on outsid

2 stars

South African Pink Ladies pack look fine on outside but brown inside almost smells alcoholic as if fruit is fermenting.

Nice very nice!

4 stars

Nice very nice!

Tesco Pink ladies are soggy these days

2 stars

They may be on offer but the quality of these apples has really gone downhill. They used to be crisp, crunchy and sweet tasting. Now they are soft and soggy and bland. Bleugh. Really disappointed. Been like this for a few weeks now.

fab apples

5 stars

fab apples

Quite small...

3 stars

Quality is ok but they come quite small when in this pack. Better to order them separately.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

