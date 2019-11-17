Tesco Pink Lady Apple Minimum 5 Pack

Not very nice.
Very small apples with not much flavour. Not very sweet. Thick tough skin. Not worth the money.
Packaged more expensive than loose???
Why are the packaged ones more than the loose ones - help us make the right choice Tesco...
Buy them, you will not regret it.
Lovely, exactly how a pink lady apple should taste.
I love these apples but for last few times of getting them they have been rotten and off. I think it's the packaging as they seem to be sweaty. Not nice
Like apples try these
Good sweet apple well worth trying
South African Pink Ladies pack look fine on outside but brown inside almost smells alcoholic as if fruit is fermenting.
Nice very nice!
Tesco Pink ladies are soggy these days
They may be on offer but the quality of these apples has really gone downhill. They used to be crisp, crunchy and sweet tasting. Now they are soft and soggy and bland. Bleugh. Really disappointed. Been like this for a few weeks now.
fab apples
Quite small...
Quality is ok but they come quite small when in this pack. Better to order them separately.