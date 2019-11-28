Tesco Pink Lady Apple Fridge Minimum 4

All bruised
Every apple badly bruised
Very tasty
Very Disappointed
They were not sweet , i only like crisp sweet apples
Decent apples but appalling that none of the packa
Decent apples but appalling that none of the packaging is recyclable.
Pink Ladies??? Really???
I am not surprised you completely cover the fruit in this pack. The apples inside the last pack I bought did not match the usual pretty standard appearance of Pink Ladies, and nor did they taste anything like the sweet flavour I was expecting. I have tasted cooking apples sweeter than these. I strongly suspect they would not pass the strict standards to which a genuine Pink Lady apple has to comply.
Apples tasted ancient
Since you've only been supplying these in packs, they seem to have gone downhill. The last lot tasted of old women's coats. How long had they been hanging around for?