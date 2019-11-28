By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pink Lady Apple Fridge Minimum 4

Tesco Pink Lady Apple Fridge Minimum 4
£ 2.00
£2.00/each
One typical apple
  • Energy300kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars15.7g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Apples.
  • Sweet & Sparkling Hand picked and grown longer for their pink blush and distinctive fizz At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. All our Pink Lady ® apples come from trusted growers around the world. A longer growing season with warm days and cool nights means our Pink Lady apples spend more time in the sun to give them their distinctive pink blush and fizzy flavour.
  Sweet & Sparkling Hand picked and grown longer for their pink blush and distinctive fizz. At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. All our Pink Lady ® apples come from trusted growers around the world. A longer growing season with warm days and cool nights means our Pink Lady apples spend more time in the sun to give them their distinctive pink blush and fizzy flavour.

Information

Ingredients

Apple

Produce of

Produce of Argentina, Australia, Chile, France, Italy, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Minimum 4

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy226kJ / 53kcal300kJ / 71kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.8g15.7g
Sugars11.8g15.7g
Fibre1.8g2.4g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

All bruised

3 stars

Every apple badly bruised

Very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty

Very Disappointed

1 stars

They were not sweet , i only like crisp sweet apples

Decent apples but appalling that none of the packa

1 stars

Decent apples but appalling that none of the packaging is recyclable.

Pink Ladies??? Really???

1 stars

I am not surprised you completely cover the fruit in this pack. The apples inside the last pack I bought did not match the usual pretty standard appearance of Pink Ladies, and nor did they taste anything like the sweet flavour I was expecting. I have tasted cooking apples sweeter than these. I strongly suspect they would not pass the strict standards to which a genuine Pink Lady apple has to comply.

Apples tasted ancient

2 stars

Since you've only been supplying these in packs, they seem to have gone downhill. The last lot tasted of old women's coats. How long had they been hanging around for?

