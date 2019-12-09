By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Best Of British Apple 4 Pack 590G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Best Of British Apple 4 Pack 590G
£ 1.75
£2.97/kg
One typical apple
  • Energy300kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars15.7g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Apples.
  • Hand selected and chosen by Tesco. Every week these apples have been hand picked at their seasons best to bring you outstanding flavour and enhanced eating experience.
  • Hand picked by our expert growers at the peak of ripeness for outstanding flavour. Every week our experts taste a variety of apples to select the best for our Tesco Finest range. Our expert growers pick each variety at their seasonal best, to guarantee an exceptional flavour and a juicy, crisp bite.
  • Class 1
  • Pack size: 590g

Information

Ingredients

Apple

Storage

Keep in the fridge.

Produce of

Grown and packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 apples

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

Minimum 4

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy226kJ / 53kcal300kJ / 71kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.8g15.7g
Sugars11.8g15.7g
Fibre1.8g2.4g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

Best apples I have eaten for ages, crisp, sweet and pink!

Usually bought next

Jaffa Clementine Or Sweet Easy Peeler 600G

£ 1.85
£3.09/kg

Offer

Tesco Green Seedless Grapes Pack 500G

£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Blueberries 250G

£ 3.00
£12.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here