By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Lightly Salted Rice Cakes 130G

4(13)Write a review
Tesco Lightly Salted Rice Cakes 130G
£ 0.90
£0.69/100g
One rice cake
  • Energy110kJ 26kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1637kJ / 387kcal

Product Description

  • Lightly Salted Rice Cakes
  • SAVOURY & CRUNCHY. Made with puffed brown rice for a versatile snack. Our snack specialists have been making rice cakes since 1987. Over the years they’ve perfected their art – introducing exciting new flavours and ingredients.
  • SAVOURY & CRUNCHY. Made with puffed brown rice for a versatile snack. Our snack specialists have been making rice cakes since 1987. Over the years they’ve perfected their art – introducing exciting new flavours and ingredients.
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Rice, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, milk and soya..

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

approx. 20 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

130g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne rice cake (6.7g)
Energy1637kJ / 387kcal110kJ / 26kcal
Fat3.1g0.2g
Saturates0.7g<0.1g
Carbohydrate78.5g5.3g
Sugars0.9g0.1g
Fibre4.7g0.3g
Protein8.8g0.6g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

BLAND

1 stars

So so so bland, no salt at all, literally like chewing cardboard

good product

5 stars

good product

Sadly missed

5 stars

These cakes were the best, taste and crunchy texture second to none - I am missing them from the Tesco shelves and none of the substitutes are as good in my estimation. I hope they will be returned soon as my family agree with me and they are hard to please.

Change for the worse

1 stars

Tesco rice cakes USED to be amazing. However they changed the recipe recently and these new ones taste like cheap cardboard. Sort it out Tesco- previous ones were amazing

Great!

5 stars

I just love this rice cakes because they are low in calories and I don't feel guilty eating them throughout the day. They are nice and light and not too dry, I eat them plain because thats how I like them but Im sure they would be excellent with cheese or ham etc. Great price too.

Great value

5 stars

Just as good as the leading brand

A bit bland!

2 stars

We tried these as a cheaper option to snack a jacks, but didnt like them.

Great for diet

5 stars

One of the my diet go to snacks

not as salty as others

4 stars

Good price and less salty

Diabetes friendly

5 stars

Crunchy. Tasty, spread with butter and cream cheese, topped with salad leaves, makes these rice cakes excellent snacking for diabetes sufferers! Blood sugar levels stay on target - very pleasing!!Annie

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Original Breadsticks 125G

£ 0.84
£0.67/100g

Tesco Cream Crackers 300G

£ 0.40
£0.13/100g

Tesco Scottish Rough Oatcakes 250G

£ 0.80
£0.32/100g

Tesco Salt & Vinegar Rice Cakes 128G

£ 0.99
£0.77/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here