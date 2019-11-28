Tesco Lightly Salted Rice Cakes 130G

BLAND
So so so bland, no salt at all, literally like chewing cardboard
good product
Sadly missed
These cakes were the best, taste and crunchy texture second to none - I am missing them from the Tesco shelves and none of the substitutes are as good in my estimation. I hope they will be returned soon as my family agree with me and they are hard to please.
Change for the worse
Tesco rice cakes USED to be amazing. However they changed the recipe recently and these new ones taste like cheap cardboard. Sort it out Tesco- previous ones were amazing
Great!
I just love this rice cakes because they are low in calories and I don't feel guilty eating them throughout the day. They are nice and light and not too dry, I eat them plain because thats how I like them but Im sure they would be excellent with cheese or ham etc. Great price too.
Great value
Just as good as the leading brand
A bit bland!
We tried these as a cheaper option to snack a jacks, but didnt like them.
Great for diet
One of the my diet go to snacks
not as salty as others
Good price and less salty
Diabetes friendly
Crunchy. Tasty, spread with butter and cream cheese, topped with salad leaves, makes these rice cakes excellent snacking for diabetes sufferers! Blood sugar levels stay on target - very pleasing!!Annie