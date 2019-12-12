By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Heritage Apple 6 Pack

Tesco Heritage Apple 6 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.33/each
One typical apple
  • Energy300kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars15.7g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Apples.
  • Sweet & Nutty Hand picked golden brown apples, grown for generations At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. All our British Heritage apples come from trusted growers across the UK. One of our growers, Blackmoor Estates, is a family run farm and has been fruit growing since the 1920’s. Situated within the South Downs National Park near Selborne where the cooler climate and altitude in this part of Hampshire produces top quality English apples with a full, nutty flavour and golden brown skin.
Information

Ingredients

Apple

Storage

Keep in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

     

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Minimum 5

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy226kJ / 53kcal300kJ / 71kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.8g15.7g
Sugars11.8g15.7g
Fibre1.8g2.4g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

