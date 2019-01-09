By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cox Apple Minimum 5 Pack

3(1)Write a review
Tesco Cox Apple Minimum 5 Pack
£ 1.60
£0.32/each
One typical apple
  • Energy300kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars15.7g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Apples.
  • Rich & Aromatic. A tangy classic, hand picked from carefully tended orchards At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from across the world, all our Cox apples are hand picked from carefully tended orchards. This ensures apples of the highest standard which are rich and aromatic with a subtle, tangy flavour.
  Rich & Aromatic. A tangy classic, hand picked from carefully tended orchards. At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from across the world, all our Cox apples are hand picked from carefully tended orchards. This ensures apples of the highest standard which are rich and aromatic with a subtle, tangy flavour.

Information

Ingredients

Apple

Storage

Keep in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

minimum 5

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy226kJ / 53kcal300kJ / 71kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.8g15.7g
Sugars11.8g15.7g
Fibre1.8g2.4g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor fresh fruit options

3 stars

Too small and you never know if they are British or not until you get them.

