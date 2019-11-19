Tesco Golden Delicious Apple Minimum 5

Totally tasteless. Very disappointing.
Totally tasteless. Very disappointing.
We Love them
We Love them
the apples are tiny and not worth the money
the apples are tiny and not worth the money
All apples bad
I bought apples at bellshill tesco today they looked ok whilst in the wrapper went to eat one and discovered every one had a brown spot and they were rotten
French Golden Delicious are the best
I will only eat French Golden Delicious they have a lovely texture and the right balance of sweetness ,i do not like golden delicious from other countries and Tesco is selling french golden delicious which makes me very happy.