By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Golden Delicious Apple Minimum 5

2.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Golden Delicious Apple Minimum 5
£ 1.60
£0.32/each
One typical apple
  • Energy300kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars15.7g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Apples.
  • Delicate & Sweet Picked and handled with care to protect their light, delicate skin At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from across the world, all our Golden Delicious apples are hand picked from carefully tended orchards. This ensures they are of the highest standard with a sweet, mild flavour.
  • Delicate & Sweet Picked and handled with care to protect their light, delicate skin. At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from across the world, all our Golden Delicious apples are hand picked from carefully tended orchards. This ensures they are of the highest standard with a sweet, mild flavour.
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from across the world, all our Golden Delicious apples are hand-picked from carefully tended orchards. This ensures they are of the highest standard with a sweet, mild flavour.
  • Class 1
  • Delicate & sweet
  • Picked and handled with care to protect their light, delicate skin
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1 typical apple

Information

Ingredients

Apple

Storage

Keep in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 apples

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

minimum 5

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy226kJ / 53kcal300kJ / 71kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.8g15.7g
Sugars11.8g15.7g
Fibre1.8g2.4g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Totally tasteless. Very disappointing.

1 stars

Totally tasteless. Very disappointing.

We Love them

5 stars

We Love them

the apples are tiny and not worth the money

1 stars

the apples are tiny and not worth the money

All apples bad

1 stars

I bought apples at bellshill tesco today they looked ok whilst in the wrapper went to eat one and discovered every one had a brown spot and they were rotten

French Golden Delicious are the best

5 stars

I will only eat French Golden Delicious they have a lovely texture and the right balance of sweetness ,i do not like golden delicious from other countries and Tesco is selling french golden delicious which makes me very happy.

Usually bought next

Jaffa Clementine Or Sweet Easy Peeler 600G

£ 1.85
£3.09/kg

Offer

Rosedene Farms Raspberries 125G

£ 1.40
£11.20/kg

Tesco Jacket Potatoes 700G

£ 0.70
£1.00/kg

Tesco Strawberries 227G

£ 2.00
£8.82/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here