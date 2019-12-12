By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Braeburn Apple Minimum 5 Pack

Tesco Braeburn Apple Minimum 5 Pack
£ 1.60
£0.32/each

One typical apple
  • Energy300kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars15.7g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Apples.
  • Firm, crisp & tangy. Hand picked from carefully tended Orchards At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from across the world, all our Braeburn apples are hand picked from carefully tended orchards. This ensures apples of the highest standard which are firm and crisp with a tangy flavour.
  • Class 1
  • Firm, crispy & tangy
  • Hand-picked from carefully tended Orchards
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality since 1919
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1 typical apple

Information

Ingredients

Apple

Storage

Keep in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 apples

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

6 x Braeburn Apples

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy226kJ / 53kcal300kJ / 71kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.8g15.7g
Sugars11.8g15.7g
Fibre1.8g2.4g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Awful

1 stars

the latest braeburn apples are from Germany and they are awful. The skins are covered in a very sticky substance which is impossible to remove - very unappetising. Many of the fruits are also covered in bruises. Normally we love Braeburn, but these are very poor quality.

Very unusual but I've had to throw out 5 of the la

3 stars

Very unusual but I've had to throw out 5 of the last 24 apples I have purchased - some rotting from the inside.

See-through packs, please

4 stars

Braeburns are the most flavoursome apples these days, apart from Coxes. However it is best to inspect each pack (difficult to see where printed information is added) because recently we've had a few damaged ones. If 3 out of 6 are damaged that's very expensive. It isn't always convenient to take them back to the branch in between weekly shops. Perhaps packaging could be made more revealing?

kids love them

5 stars

very good quality ready to eat apple. juicy and sweet and the kids love them also.

Crisp sweet apples

5 stars

Crisp sweet apples

These apples must be good the grandkids ate 3 pack

5 stars

These apples must be good the grandkids ate 3 packs in a week

never ripened

1 stars

Kept these for over two weeks but they remained sour and tasteless. Had to throw them away.

Mostly rotten.

3 stars

Mostly rotten. Had to throw most away or stew what I could salvage.

Didn’t like the taste

2 stars

Didn’t like the taste of these apples

Crisp and delicious

5 stars

Crisp and delicious

