Tesco Braeburn Apple Minimum 5 Pack

Awful
the latest braeburn apples are from Germany and they are awful. The skins are covered in a very sticky substance which is impossible to remove - very unappetising. Many of the fruits are also covered in bruises. Normally we love Braeburn, but these are very poor quality.
Very unusual but I've had to throw out 5 of the la
Very unusual but I've had to throw out 5 of the last 24 apples I have purchased - some rotting from the inside.
See-through packs, please
Braeburns are the most flavoursome apples these days, apart from Coxes. However it is best to inspect each pack (difficult to see where printed information is added) because recently we've had a few damaged ones. If 3 out of 6 are damaged that's very expensive. It isn't always convenient to take them back to the branch in between weekly shops. Perhaps packaging could be made more revealing?
kids love them
very good quality ready to eat apple. juicy and sweet and the kids love them also.
Crisp sweet apples
These apples must be good the grandkids ate 3 pack
These apples must be good the grandkids ate 3 packs in a week
never ripened
Kept these for over two weeks but they remained sour and tasteless. Had to throw them away.
Mostly rotten.
Mostly rotten. Had to throw most away or stew what I could salvage.
Didn’t like the taste
Didn’t like the taste of these apples
Crisp and delicious
