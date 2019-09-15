Tesco Gala Apple Minimum 5 Pack

No Best before date means No Quality
Since Tesco stopped puting dates on apples, never had good apples from Tesco. I now avoid buying apples from Tesco
i love it and super
Disappointing
A rather earthy smell to these as if they'd been stored near hessian sacks and some had what we call a wooly texture, which really mean over ripe and not crisp and crunchy
Two out of the pack were bad inside. They look OK outside but are not. Taste not bad, but I've had better.
All nice and fresh and sweet
A mixed colour apple ( not all red thanks ).
Sweet and crisp. Excellent value.
over the last 3 weeks these apples have been sub standard
Usually Tesco Gala Apples are very good quality, but the last pack I received were terrible and did not taste anything like genuine GALAS.
These were lovely!
Would recommend to all