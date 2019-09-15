By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Gala Apple Minimum 5 Pack

Tesco Gala Apple Minimum 5 Pack
£ 1.60
£0.27/each
One typical apple
  • Energy300kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars15.7g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Apples.
  • Sweet & Juicy Hand picked from carefully tended orchards At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from across the world, all our Gala apples are hand picked from carefully tended orchards. This ensures they are of the highest standard with a sweet, juicy flavour.
Information

Ingredients

Apple

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,Argentina,Austria,Belgium,Brazil,Chile,France,Germany,Italy,Netherlands,New Zealand,Poland,Portugal,Slovakia,Slovenia,South Africa,Spain,Croatia

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5,6,7

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy226kJ / 53kcal300kJ / 71kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.8g15.7g
Sugars11.8g15.7g
Fibre1.8g2.4g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No Best before date means No Quality

1 stars

Since Tesco stopped puting dates on apples, never had good apples from Tesco. I now avoid buying apples from Tesco

i love it and super

4 stars

i love it and super

Disappointing

2 stars

A rather earthy smell to these as if they'd been stored near hessian sacks and some had what we call a wooly texture, which really mean over ripe and not crisp and crunchy

Two out of the pack were bad inside. They look O

2 stars

Two out of the pack were bad inside. They look OK outside but are not. Taste not bad, but I've had better.

All nice and fresh and sweet

5 stars

All nice and fresh and sweet

A mixed colour apple ( not all red thanks ).

5 stars

A mixed colour apple ( not all red thanks ).

Sweet and crisp

5 stars

Sweet and crisp. Excellent value.

over the last 3 weeks these apples have been sub s

1 stars

over the last 3 weeks these apples have been sub standard

Usually Tesco Gala Apples are very good quality, b

2 stars

Usually Tesco Gala Apples are very good quality, but the last pack I received were terrible and did not taste anything like genuine GALAS.

These were lovely!

5 stars

Would recommend to all

