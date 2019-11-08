Tesco Conference Pears Pack 610G

I love it
I love it!
Wont buy again
Left a film on my mouth while eating. Unsure if covered in chemicals but was not pleasent.
Usually very nice but not always
Usually these pears are very nice but the ones I bought two weeks ago are still as hard as wood and are completely inedible.
Usually good, last ones we had were bruised and in
Usually good, last ones we had were bruised and inedible
Not good. Wouldnt buy again
one pear was already going bad when i opened them. Only one of them was worth eating after they had ripened. The others were dry with no juice or flavour. One more went bad before it ripened
Too hard. Never seemed to ripen. Threw them away
Too hard. Never seemed to ripen. Threw them away (re-cycled).
Very Juicy &tasty
Juicy, sweet and kept well
juicy sweet, very nice
juicy sweet, very nice
Awful!!
I am sorry but these pears were tasteless and bitter, I had to throw them out. Please look at you supplier!