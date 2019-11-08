By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Conference Pears Pack 610G

Tesco Conference Pears Pack 610G
£ 1.50
£2.46/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 196kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • Pears.
  • Hand picked Sweet, juicy pears, to be enjoyed firm or when ripe and soft At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. All our British Conference pears come from trusted growers across the UK. One of our award winning growers, Hayle Farm, is situated in an area of natural outstanding beauty in the High Weald of Kent. Now in its 4th generation, owner Richard Edmed grows on the sun soaked fertile soils and hand picks each crop to produce sweet and juicy pears that can be enjoyed firm or slightly later when ripe and soft.
  • Hand picked. Sweet, juicy pears, to be enjoyed firm or when ripe and soft
  • Pack size: 610g

Information

Ingredients

Pear

Storage

Allow fruit to ripen at room temperature. Refrigerate ripe fruit.

Produce of

Produce of Italy, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, South Africa, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use. 

Number of uses

Approx. 4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Minimum 4

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy196kJ / 47kcal261kJ / 62kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate10.0g13.3g
Sugars10.0g13.3g
Fibre2.2g2.9g
Protein0.3g0.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

I love it

5 stars

I love it!

Wont buy again

1 stars

Left a film on my mouth while eating. Unsure if covered in chemicals but was not pleasent.

Usually very nice but not always

1 stars

Usually these pears are very nice but the ones I bought two weeks ago are still as hard as wood and are completely inedible.

Usually good, last ones we had were bruised and in

2 stars

Usually good, last ones we had were bruised and inedible

Not good. Wouldnt buy again

2 stars

one pear was already going bad when i opened them. Only one of them was worth eating after they had ripened. The others were dry with no juice or flavour. One more went bad before it ripened

Too hard. Never seemed to ripen. Threw them away

1 stars

Too hard. Never seemed to ripen. Threw them away (re-cycled).

Very Juicy &tasty

5 stars

Juicy, sweet and kept well

juicy sweet, very nice

5 stars

juicy sweet, very nice

Awful!!

1 stars

I am sorry but these pears were tasteless and bitter, I had to throw them out. Please look at you supplier!

