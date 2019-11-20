Tesco Ready To Eat Seasonal Pears 4Pack 550G

BEST FLAVOUR BY FAR
Been buying these for months and never had a bad pack. If a little hard leave a few days by some bananas and they soften lovely. Highly recommend. Sweet and juicy.
Nothing like original pask received.
These are not the same pears as were originally received. These, although really juicy inside, have skins like an elephant's hide.
excellent
kept longer than 2 days. nice big juicy pears full of flavour. highly reommended
Finding these means have given up not buying pears
So far so good, every pack has been excellent, just as one would hope pears would be, I do tend to buy weekly so we probably don't start a new pack until they have been in the kitchen a couple of days but no problems others have reported on being under ripe. Yes there is a fair bit of packaging but don't really see how that can be avoided with ripe fruit and transport.
These pears were as hard as nails - even on the date they were supposed to be eaten by !!
Pood quality
Looked and smelled great, but all were going bad from the inside, probably a storage problem. No signs on the outside, and tasted terrible
Great product love them
The pears are good but I won't buy this product due to the amount and type of packaging.
Lovely sweet pears
I bought these for the first time last week and am about to buy some more. They are lovely sweet pears very much like a Williams pear, they look similar too . They did need an extra day to ripen fully.
Look good but rotten
Rotten on the inside and not at best before date