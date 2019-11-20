By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ready To Eat Seasonal Pears 4Pack 550G

3.5(13)Write a review
Tesco Ready To Eat Seasonal Pears 4Pack 550G
£ 2.00
£3.64/kg
One typical pear.
  • Energy261kJ 62kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars13.3g
    15%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 196kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • Pears.
  • Hand picked. Gently ripened for their rich, sweet flavour and juicy, succulent bite At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from across the world, all our pears are hand picked from carefully tended orchards when in season. Each pear is gently ripened so you can enjoy its sweet flavour and soft, juicy bite.
  Hand picked. Gently ripened for their rich, sweet flavour and juicy, succulent bite. At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from across the world, all our pears are hand picked from carefully tended orchards when in season. Each pear is gently ripened so you can enjoy its sweet flavour and soft, juicy bite.
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from across the world, all our pears are hand-picked from carefully tended orchards when in season. Each pear is gently ripened so you can enjoy its sweet flavour and soft, juicy bite.
  • Class 1
  • Ripe & ready
  • Hand-picked
  • Gently ripened for their rich, sweet flavour and juicy, succulent bite
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1 typical pear
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

Pear

Storage

Keep in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Argentina, Belgium, Chile, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, France

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 pears

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

Minimum 4

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy196kJ / 47kcal261kJ / 62kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate10.0g13.3g
Sugars10.0g13.3g
Fibre2.2g2.9g
Protein0.3g0.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

BEST FLAVOUR BY FAR

5 stars

Been buying these for months and never had a bad pack. If a little hard leave a few days by some bananas and they soften lovely. Highly recommend. Sweet and juicy.

Nothing like original pask received.

3 stars

These are not the same pears as were originally received. These, although really juicy inside, have skins like an elephant's hide.

excellent

5 stars

kept longer than 2 days. nice big juicy pears full of flavour. highly reommended

Finding these means have given up not buying pears

5 stars

So far so good, every pack has been excellent, just as one would hope pears would be, I do tend to buy weekly so we probably don't start a new pack until they have been in the kitchen a couple of days but no problems others have reported on being under ripe. Yes there is a fair bit of packaging but don't really see how that can be avoided with ripe fruit and transport.

These pears were as hard as nails - even on the da

2 stars

These pears were as hard as nails - even on the date they were supposed to be eaten by !!

Pood quality

2 stars

Looked and smelled great, but all were going bad from the inside, probably a storage problem. No signs on the outside, and tasted terrible

Great product love them

5 stars

Great product love them

The pears are good but I won't buy this product du

4 stars

The pears are good but I won't buy this product due to the amount and type of packaging.

Lovely sweet pears

5 stars

I bought these for the first time last week and am about to buy some more. They are lovely sweet pears very much like a Williams pear, they look similar too . They did need an extra day to ripen fully.

Look good but rotten

1 stars

Rotten on the inside and not at best before date

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

