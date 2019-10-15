Tesco Perfectly Ripe Conference Minimum 4 Pack Pear

Very poor.
Although you say they are perfectly ripe, they are very hard, unripe and without flavour. I won't be ordering them again.
Ripe pears ? We've had them in for a week and they're STILL rock hard. No doubt when they're soft and ready to eat, they'll be rotten inside. Disgusted
First pears I’ve actually enjoyed!
Really lovely tasting, firm pears, without being ‘crunchy’, juicy not dripping everywhere! Quite long lasting if kept in fridge.
I don’t want green pears because it’s to cook for baby thank you