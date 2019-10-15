By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Perfectly Ripe Conference Minimum 4 Pack Pear

3(4)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.50/each
One typical pear
  • Energy261kJ 62kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars13.3g
    15%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 196kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • Pears.
  • Hand picked. Gently ripened for their sweet flavour and soft, juicy bite Working in partnership with trusted growers from across Europe, all our Conference pears are hand picked from carefully tended orchards. Each pear is gently ripened so you can enjoy its sweet flavour and soft, juicy bite.
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from across Europe, all our Conference pears are hand-picked from carefully tended orchards. Each pear is gently ripened so you can enjoy its sweet flavour and soft, juicy bite.
  • Class 1
  • Ripe & ready
  • Hand-picked
  • Gently ripened for their sweet flavour and soft, juicy bite
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1 typical pear

Information

Ingredients

Pear

Storage

Keep in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of Belgium, Netherlands, South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 pears

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical pear (133g)
Energy196kJ / 47kcal261kJ / 62kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate10.0g13.3g
Sugars10.0g13.3g
Fibre2.2g2.9g
Protein0.3g0.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Very poor.

2 stars

Although you say they are perfectly ripe, they are very hard, unripe and without flavour. I won't be ordering them again.

Ripe pears ? We've had them in for a week and th

1 stars

Ripe pears ? We've had them in for a week and they're STILL rock hard. No doubt when they're soft and ready to eat, they'll be rotten inside. Disgusted

First pears I’ve actually enjoyed!

5 stars

Really lovely tasting, firm pears, without being ‘crunchy’, juicy not dripping everywhere! Quite long lasting if kept in fridge.

I don’t want green pears because it’s to cook for

5 stars

I don’t want green pears because it’s to cook for baby thank you

