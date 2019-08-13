Philips Sonicare Proresults Brush Head 2 Pack

Great product 5 stars Review from philips.com 13th August 2019 excellent performance but a bit expensive. I have used sonicare products for a long time and they have got better over the years although I have had to replace the handle a few times under warranty

Brilliant 5 stars Review from philips.com 5th June 2019 Great shape not bulky not stiff. Leaves teeth feeling clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good clean feeling 5 stars Review from philips.com 30th May 2019 Great toothbrush. It makes my teeth cleaner and whiter and fits easily into my Philips toothbrush. Good quality brush.

Clean 5 stars Review from philips.com 28th May 2019 These toothbrush heads are brilliant they are easy to put on .they have lasted a lot longer so I haven’t had to renew the brush head as soon as I usually do they remove all plaque leaving the a nice clean mouth feeing clean and fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Quality Toothbrush Heads 5 stars Review from philips.com 23rd May 2019 My teeth and gum health is very important to me so I was intrigued to try these Sonicare tooth brush heads. I am really quite impressed with them. I was able to get into all the hard to reach areas of my mouth and it left my teeth feeling really clean. The bristles are firm but not too firm that they hurt your gums. I've been using about 6 weeks and I really think it has helped me to prevent plaque and also helped whiten my teeth when using whitening toothpaste with the brush heads. I really like them and have been converted. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So soften 5 stars Review from philips.com 22nd May 2019 Its great,I use it everyday and will recommended for everyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feels like they are made to measure 5 stars Review from philips.com 20th May 2019 I have had my Sonicare toothbrush for a couple of years now and I would never go back to a non-electric toothbrush.. The heads are equally as important and as expected, these 4 replacement brush heads are of the same high quality as the brush itself. Guidelines state that heads should be replaced every month and these have a line of blue bristles which fade to white to let you know when the brush requires to be replaced. I am still on my first head so can’t comment on this visually but it is a great concept. To attach the head, you simply push on to the toothbrush and you are ready to go. The contour of the brush heads actually feels like they are made to measure which feels very comfortable. I have never experience such a fit with a toothbrush head before and this is easily my favourite feature. The brush is a medium hardness and regardless of the program used with the toothbrush, my teeth feel very clean at the end of each brush. Each head in the pack comes with its own plastic cover which is excellent for hygiene purposes as my brush sits on display in its charger glass. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great 5 stars Review from philips.com 20th May 2019 Great product left mouth nice clean and fresh .lasted alot longer didn’t have to change the head as often as I normally do would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product but no colour coded heads 3 stars Review from philips.com 20th May 2019 The lack of colour coded heads is very annoying, especially with a large family. Poor design and practical thought. Otherwise a very good toothbrush. But I think I'll go back to my old brush (a competitor brand) with the colour coded head. Don't want my Dad using my toothbrush! Yuk!