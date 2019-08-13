By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Philips Sonicare Proresults Brush Head 2 Pack

4.5(78)Write a review
£ 15.00
Product Description

  • ProResults replacement brush head
  • Contoured bristles fit the natural shape of your teeth
  • Brush head maximises sonic motion
  • Set includes 2 brush heads & 2 hygienic travel caps
  • The Philips Sonicare Plaque ProResults Brush Heads fit any Philips Sonicare toothbrush. They remove up to 2x more plague than a manual toothbrush. Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 62,000 brush movements per minute. They feature a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth and to clean hard-to-reach areas. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognise when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months. All genuine Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, our brush heads are put through their paces to ensure you get exceptional performance and durability each time you brush.
  • Assembled in the U.S.A. with U.S. and international components.
  • Protected by U.S. and International patents. Other patents pending.
  • Exceptional clean for better gum health
  • Designed for plaque removal

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Replace brush head every 3 months.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Philips Consumer Lifestyle BV,
  • Tussendiepen 4,
  • 9206 AD Drachten,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • www.philips.com
  • www.philips.com/sonicare

Net Contents

2 x Brush Heads

78 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Great product

5 stars

excellent performance but a bit expensive. I have used sonicare products for a long time and they have got better over the years although I have had to replace the handle a few times under warranty

Brilliant

5 stars

Great shape not bulky not stiff. Leaves teeth feeling clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good clean feeling

5 stars

Great toothbrush. It makes my teeth cleaner and whiter and fits easily into my Philips toothbrush. Good quality brush.

Clean

5 stars

These toothbrush heads are brilliant they are easy to put on .they have lasted a lot longer so I haven’t had to renew the brush head as soon as I usually do they remove all plaque leaving the a nice clean mouth feeing clean and fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Quality Toothbrush Heads

5 stars

My teeth and gum health is very important to me so I was intrigued to try these Sonicare tooth brush heads. I am really quite impressed with them. I was able to get into all the hard to reach areas of my mouth and it left my teeth feeling really clean. The bristles are firm but not too firm that they hurt your gums. I've been using about 6 weeks and I really think it has helped me to prevent plaque and also helped whiten my teeth when using whitening toothpaste with the brush heads. I really like them and have been converted. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So soften

5 stars

Its great,I use it everyday and will recommended for everyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feels like they are made to measure

5 stars

I have had my Sonicare toothbrush for a couple of years now and I would never go back to a non-electric toothbrush.. The heads are equally as important and as expected, these 4 replacement brush heads are of the same high quality as the brush itself. Guidelines state that heads should be replaced every month and these have a line of blue bristles which fade to white to let you know when the brush requires to be replaced. I am still on my first head so can’t comment on this visually but it is a great concept. To attach the head, you simply push on to the toothbrush and you are ready to go. The contour of the brush heads actually feels like they are made to measure which feels very comfortable. I have never experience such a fit with a toothbrush head before and this is easily my favourite feature. The brush is a medium hardness and regardless of the program used with the toothbrush, my teeth feel very clean at the end of each brush. Each head in the pack comes with its own plastic cover which is excellent for hygiene purposes as my brush sits on display in its charger glass. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

Great product left mouth nice clean and fresh .lasted alot longer didn’t have to change the head as often as I normally do would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product but no colour coded heads

3 stars

The lack of colour coded heads is very annoying, especially with a large family. Poor design and practical thought. Otherwise a very good toothbrush. But I think I'll go back to my old brush (a competitor brand) with the colour coded head. Don't want my Dad using my toothbrush! Yuk!

Great quality brush heads!

5 stars

Amazed at the quality! They are so sturdy when fitted on to the brush! The bristles are adequate enough to not be too harsh and soft. I am very happy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 78 reviews

