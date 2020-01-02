Leo Bancroft Plastic Headband Tortilla

Nice but not strong
I really liked this headband, but it came apart after only a few weeks.
THIS AND OTHERS LIKE IT ARE NO GOOD.
I was careful with it as I took it on and off, did not bend it, just slid it in to my hair each time. Over the past 4 weeks I have had three of these (Different one each time) and each one just snapped after 5-6 days' wear. I have now moved to the same suppliers' slides which are not easy to get on and off but do hold the hair. I have tried his grey head band for night wear as I have long hair.