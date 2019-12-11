Tesco Finest 8 Potato Wrapped King Prawns 200G

Amazing!!!
Very Bad! No Flavour, The potato is strange with Prawns. Prawns Tiny and you get shell. I suggest a Miss on this. NOT GOOD
Soggy prawns
#Soggy. #Neveragain.
Outstanding Nibbles
I look forward to these coming out each year at Christmas, they are so tasty, wish they were available all year! Really juicy prawns wrapped in crispy potato make this my favourite party food & an indulgent snack treat for me!
I was looking for these for ages. These prawns are really nice and we need to find them all the time not just on Christmas.