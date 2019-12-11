By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 8 Potato Wrapped King Prawns 200G

Tesco Finest 8 Potato Wrapped King Prawns 200G
£ 5.00
£2.50/100g

Offer

One potato wrapped prawn
  • Energy208kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 867kJ / 207kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Potato wrapped King prawns (Penaeus vannamei).
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit www.tescoplc.com
  • To make this festive party dish, our experts choose plump, juicy prawns that are packed with naturally sweet flavour. Soft spirals of potato around each one become crisp and golden as they cook, creating a stunning snack that tastes as good as it looks.
  • Succulent, sweet prawns hand wrapped in a spiral of crisp, golden potato.
  • Quality & Freshness
  • Responsibly sourcing our prawns is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Succulent, sweet prawns hand wrapped in a spiral of crisp, golden potato
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • All our party food cooks at the same temperature
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Prawn (Crustacean) (52%), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt, Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Turn halfway through cooking.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Turn halfway through cooking.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14-16 mins

Produce of

Produced in Vietnam using prawns from Vietnam. Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne potato wrapped prawn (24g)
Energy867kJ / 207kcal208kJ / 50kcal
Fat9.1g2.2g
Saturates1.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate18.7g4.5g
Sugars1.2g0.3g
Fibre1.8g0.4g
Protein11.8g2.8g
Salt0.9g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Pack contains 8 servings.--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.

Amazing!!!

5 stars

Amazing!!!

Very Bad! No Flavour, The potato is strange with P

2 stars

Very Bad! No Flavour, The potato is strange with Prawns. Prawns Tiny and you get shell. I suggest a Miss on this. NOT GOOD

Soggy prawns

1 stars

#Soggy. #Neveragain.

Outstanding Nibbles

5 stars

I look forward to these coming out each year at Christmas, they are so tasty, wish they were available all year! Really juicy prawns wrapped in crispy potato make this my favourite party food & an indulgent snack treat for me!

I was looking for these for ages. These prawns are

5 stars

I was looking for these for ages. These prawns are really nice and we need to find them all the time not just on Christmas.

