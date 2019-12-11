By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 10 Gyoza Selection 230G

5(2)Write a review
£ 4.00
£1.74/100g

Offer

One chicken gyoza with dip
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 825kJ / 196kcal

Product Description

  • 5 prawn and 5 chicken, soy, ginger and coriander gyozas wrapped in pastry. With a soy dip.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit www.tescoplc.com
  • Delicately spiced chicken and prawns in steamed gyoza parcels, served with a rich soy dip.
  • Delicately seasoned chicken and prawns in steamed gyoza parcels, served with a rich soy dip.
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • Responsibly sourcing our prawns is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • All our party food cooks at the same temperature
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (38%), Wheat Flour, Water, Water Chestnut, Babycorn, Onion, Spring Onion, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Garlic, Ginger, Coriander Root, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Coriander Leaf, Salt, Coriander Flake, Soya Bean, Fructose Syrup.

Allergy Information

Storage

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging and dip.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Steam
Instructions: Place gyoza in a steamer over boiling water and steam for 4 minutes. Serve with dip.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand using prawn from Vietnam and Thailand, and using chicken from Thailand. Packed in the U.K.

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Check Locally

Name and address

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne chicken gyoza with dip (22g)
Energy825kJ / 196kcal182kJ / 43kcal
Fat5.4g1.2g
Saturates1.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate23.7g5.2g
Sugars6.5g1.4g
Fibre1.9g0.4g
Protein12.2g2.7g
Salt0.9g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Pack contains 10 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

probably the best supermarket branded gyoza

5 stars

These are probably the best, most delicious supermarket branded gyoza you can get! Such a shame they are only available during Christmas time. They are proper gyoza with authentic Chinese/Japanese flavour, better than Wagamama but cheaper! Like the other customer's review, I also buy Itsu frozen gyoza regularly, but whenever these come out, Itsu can wait. Give it a try. You might just love it.

The best gyozas every year during Christmas time!

5 stars

I have loved & ordered loads of these every year during the Christmas period, only time when they’re available, & loved them! I just wished they were available all year round as they would be a regular on my weekly shops. The rest of the year I get the frozen ones instead from Itsu that Tesco stocks as well but, they’re nowhere near as good as these Tesco ones. They’re more expensive for half the amount, compared to the frozen brand, but, so much better in every way. These can be frozen on the day of purchase as well to last longer. I steam them frozen, an extra few minutes than chilled, as these have already been pan fried with a browned, crispy bottom & comes with a perfectly balanced soy dip that’s not too salty, sweet or sour. I love these & really stock up on these every year in the run up to Christmas. The 3 for 2 with the cheapest for free is a really good way of buying these!

