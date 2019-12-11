Tesco Finest 10 Gyoza Selection 230G

probably the best supermarket branded gyoza
These are probably the best, most delicious supermarket branded gyoza you can get! Such a shame they are only available during Christmas time. They are proper gyoza with authentic Chinese/Japanese flavour, better than Wagamama but cheaper! Like the other customer's review, I also buy Itsu frozen gyoza regularly, but whenever these come out, Itsu can wait. Give it a try. You might just love it.
The best gyozas every year during Christmas time!
I have loved & ordered loads of these every year during the Christmas period, only time when they’re available, & loved them! I just wished they were available all year round as they would be a regular on my weekly shops. The rest of the year I get the frozen ones instead from Itsu that Tesco stocks as well but, they’re nowhere near as good as these Tesco ones. They’re more expensive for half the amount, compared to the frozen brand, but, so much better in every way. These can be frozen on the day of purchase as well to last longer. I steam them frozen, an extra few minutes than chilled, as these have already been pan fried with a browned, crispy bottom & comes with a perfectly balanced soy dip that’s not too salty, sweet or sour. I love these & really stock up on these every year in the run up to Christmas. The 3 for 2 with the cheapest for free is a really good way of buying these!