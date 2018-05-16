Genius Gluten Free 2 Chocolate Cupcakes

- Energy1235kJ 295kcal15%
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcakes
- Choc-tastic and deliciously gluten free
- Wheat, gluten and milk free
- Suitable for coeliacs and vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Icing Sugar, Free Range Egg, Margarine: Palm Kernel Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Vegetable Oil: Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Sugar, Caster Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerol, Potato Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Emulsifiers: Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Salt, Maize Starch, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
- Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and defrost thoroughly before use. If purchased frozen defrost thoroughly before use and use within 24 hours of defrost. Once defrosted do not refreeze.For Best Before Date, see base of pack.
Produce of
Produced & packed in the UK
Number of uses
Number of servings: 2. Serving size: 63g
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable Wrap. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Genius Foods Ltd.,
- 22 Northumberland Street,
- South West Lane,
- Edinburgh,
- EH3 6JD.
Return to
- Any Questions?
- Customer Careline: 0800 019 2736
- www.geniusglutenfree.com
Net Contents
2 x Cupcakes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per cupcake (Typically 63g):
|Energy kJ/kcal
|1961kJ/469kcal
|1235kJ/295kcal
|Fat
|24.0g
|15.1g
|of which saturates
|6.7g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrates
|59.2g
|37.3g
|of which sugars
|46.0g
|29.0g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.1g
|Protein
|3.1g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.76g
|0.48g
