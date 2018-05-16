By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Genius Gluten Free 2 Chocolate Cupcakes

No ratings yetWrite a review
Genius Gluten Free 2 Chocolate Cupcakes
£ 2.20
£1.10/each
Each Cupcake contains:
  • Energy1235kJ 295kcal
    15%
  • Fat15.1g
    22%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars29.0g
    32%
  • Salt0.48g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcakes
  • Choc-tastic and deliciously gluten free
  • Wheat, gluten and milk free
  • Suitable for coeliacs and vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Icing Sugar, Free Range Egg, Margarine: Palm Kernel Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Vegetable Oil: Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Sugar, Caster Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerol, Potato Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Emulsifiers: Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Salt, Maize Starch, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs
  • Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and defrost thoroughly before use. If purchased frozen defrost thoroughly before use and use within 24 hours of defrost. Once defrosted do not refreeze.For Best Before Date, see base of pack.

Produce of

Produced & packed in the UK

Number of uses

Number of servings: 2. Serving size: 63g

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable Wrap. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.

Return to

  • Any Questions?
  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.
  • Customer Careline: 0800 019 2736
  • www.geniusglutenfree.com

Net Contents

2 x Cupcakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer cupcake (Typically 63g):
Energy kJ/kcal1961kJ/469kcal1235kJ/295kcal
Fat 24.0g15.1g
of which saturates 6.7g4.2g
Carbohydrates59.2g37.3g
of which sugars 46.0g29.0g
Fibre 1.7g1.1g
Protein 3.1g2.0g
Salt 0.76g0.48g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Tesco 2 Free From Cinnamon Swirls

£ 2.20
£1.10/each

Mr Kipling Gluten Free Brownie Slice 4 Pack

£ 2.25
£0.56/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here