Oral-B Pro 2000 Crossaction Electric Toothbrush

Won one of these and wow so impressed with it great clean feel on teeth gets inn places that some times a normal brush can't, easy to use for all ages [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really handy and if the pressure is too great then a light will be on to let me know not to push the brush too hard. Avoid damages of my teeth
i think still need some improvements.although it is a well made product. but how about rotating the brush opposite way? i think that way it will make more effective impact to clean.
Just bought 2 oral b 2500 electric toothbrush for me and my partner and a teen one for my son, well can I just say after using it for the first time I now feel stupid that it has took me this long to buy one. They are absolutely brilliant, we have all said they same thing. They clean your teeth perfectly and they just feel so clean. I now have the confidence my son teeth will be cleaned properly with the help from the toothbrush. Amazing
Expected something wonderful for the price of this toothbrush, it didn't deliver, performance exactly the same as basic Oral-B, I could have saved a lot of money. Two speed? softer for sensitivity? irrelevant really this is not a powerful brush, don't understand the purpose? if brushing too hard and a light is displayed it is impossible to see when brushing. On/off switch so small takes two or three attempts to activate/deactivate. The strange toothbrush head fitted? pink hollow to the centre? this does not brush anything? what is this for? - in all, as said, could have saved a lot of money and just purchased the basic, I feel quite cheated!
Brought this when it was on special offer. It's made a huge difference to tooth cleaning. Being an oscillating brush it's far superior than a vibration brush. The size of the head makes it good for being able to clean each tooth individually without irritating the gum line as it will cut out if too much pressure in applied. The head along with the slim line neck makes it easy to reach around the far back teeth and help ensure vital areas are not missed. A good brush for sensitive teeth.
i didn't really have exceptional hopes from the brush as i was gifted one instead of buying one for myself. but i was pleasantly surprised by the powerful brush, it's effectiveness and definitely how it works in tandem with the app. I would recommend!
This is a replacement for my Braun electric toothbrush which lasted over 10 years. I will be very happy if it last as long... I will see how well the new toothbrush performs at my next dentist check-up!
The Oral-B brand is the best!!! Oral-B Pro 2 2000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush is just wonderful, the best choice ever. Definitely I will recommend it to everyone who want have brilliant smile, clean and healthy tooth.
I’ve used oral b electric toothbrush for years , I’ve never used anything else , amazing , I use all oral b products 5*