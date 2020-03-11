By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oral-B Crossaction Electric Toothbrush Heads X5

4.5(515)
image 1 of Oral-B Crossaction Electric Toothbrush Heads X5
£ 12.50
£2.50/each

Product Description

  • Removes plaque to leave your whole mouth cleaner
  • Designed for optimal tooth coverage
  • Perfectly angled bristles to get deep in between teeth & remove plaque
  • As one of Oral-B's premium replacement toothbrush heads, the CrossAction features precise angles that target plaque to remove up to 100% more plaque vs. a regular manual toothbrush. The shape of Oral-B CrossAction toothbrush head features specifically engineered bristles that are designed for optimal tooth coverage. The unique bristles reach deep between teeth to remove plaque and leave your whole mouth cleaner than a regular manual toothbrush. Compatible with Oral-B Genius 8000, 9000. Compatible with Oral-B PRO 600, 650, 1000, 2000, 2500, 3000, 4000, 4900, 5000, 6000, 6500, 7000. Compatible with all Oral-B Vitality and Vitality Plus Variants. Each order comes with 5x Oral-B CrossAction Electric Replacement Toothbrush Heads.
  • Perfectly angled to reach deep between teeth
  • Angled bristles set at 16 degrees to effectively clean along the gumline
  • Bristles clean tooth by tooth to help remove up to 100% plaque
  • Indicator bristles fade as a sign to replace your toothbrush head for a better clean (about every 3 months)
  • Compatible with the entire lineup of Oral-B electric toothbrushes, except for Oral-B sonic toothbrushes
  • Oral-B #1 brand used by dentists worldwide

Information

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Dentists recommend replacing your toothbrush head about every 3-4 months, or when bristles are faded and worn. Oral-B offers a variety of toothbrush heads to fit your personal oral health needs.

Warnings

  • Not for children under 3 years of age. Adult supervision required.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

View more safety information

Not for children under 3 years of age. Adult supervision required.

515 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I have been using these heads now for over three years and they are the best Thank you

Great!

4 stars

Teeth feel very clean, no more scrubbing causing gums to recede. And the cross action head is fantastic to use

Excellent!

5 stars

First time buying an electric oral b toothbrush and I wish I had been using this years ago ,what a cleaner brighter smile I have ,find them excellent especially my teeth feel cleaner and even when I put my tongue around I can feel the gaps between my teeth definitely keeping this as my one and only toothbrush ,ten out of ten

Excellent!

5 stars

Just bought an oral b electric toothbrush for me my partner and son and bought a pack of crossaction head. These are fantastic and clean my teeth effortlessly

Excellent!

5 stars

The brushes are really great, they clean very thoroughly, I will definitely buy them.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great product for everyone who cares about their teeth

Good!

3 stars

I use these for my toothbrush but find that they are a bit pricey, so have to get them when on special offer

Excellent!

5 stars

I love the oral b cross action heads. I use with my oral b genius, It leaves my mouth feeling fresh and clean. It gives you that lovely white finish.

Excellent!

5 stars

These are great for getting into and between your teeth and gums. Very gentle but very good cleaning action. I find an electric toothbrush easy to use as I'm arthritic.

Excellent!

5 stars

I always use oral b and these brush heads do a good job.

1-10 of 515 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

