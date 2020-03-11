Oral-B Pro Expert Deep Clean Toothpaste 75Ml

Excellent!
Love the taste and teeth feel really clean after using it.
Excellent!
Bought it only when on offer in shop as normally use sugarshield but will buy again
Excellent!
Teeth are very snow-white. I love this paste. recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
I'm a fan of Oral B, its worth paying bit more. Teeth feel nice and clean after using this.
new toothpaste
tried this product on the off chance was very impressed by how my teeth feeling clean and fresh
Great product
Oral-B Pro-Expert Deep Clean does it all in one go and my teeth feel so nice clean and nice looking. Good value this is one of the best I use
One of my favorite toothpaste
One of my favorite toothpaste. Always using this one, because nice clean my teeth. Fresh smell and good quality of product. Highly recommend this toothpaste.
Love the clean teeth feeling
I was introduced to this by my dentist and wouldn't use anything else. This is the first toothpaste that has been able to make my teeth feel squeaky clean and leave me with a fresh breath feeling all day
Amazing
Favourite toothpaste for the best clean and fresh feeling teeth
We love oral b
Our whole family is using dental accessories offered by oral b. We are happy customers. Toothbrushes are great , toothpaste taste light but makes the job 100%