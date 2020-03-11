By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oral-B Pro Expert Deep Clean Toothpaste 75Ml

4.5(1193)Write a review
Oral-B Pro Expert Deep Clean Toothpaste 75Ml
£ 1.90
£2.54/100ml

Offer

  • Oral-B Pro-Expert Deep Clean toothpaste has a unique combination of ingredients that provides 24 hours protection by brushing twice a day. It targets and protects against the 8 areas dentists check most: gum problems, sensitivity, cavities, plaque, stains, bad breath, tartar and enamel erosion.
  • Uses active dissolving cleaning crystals for an active deep clean and fights plaque even in between teeth
  • 24 hours protection against plaque by brushing twice a day
  • Contains a unique combination of stannous fluoride and other active ingredients
  • With an anis mint flavor for a fresh breath
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Propylene Glycol, PEG-6, Zinc Lactate, Aqua, Trisodium Phosphate, CI 77891, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, SodiumGluconate, Aroma, Stannous Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, PVP, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Hydroxide

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

75 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

For adults and adolescents above 12 years. For children above 6 years, ask a dentist before use. Contains Stannous Fluoride (1100 ppm Fluoride) and Sodium Fluoride (350 ppm Fluoride).

1193 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

Love the taste and teeth feel really clean after using it.

Excellent!

5 stars

Bought it only when on offer in shop as normally use sugarshield but will buy again

Excellent!

5 stars

Teeth are very snow-white. I love this paste. recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I'm a fan of Oral B, its worth paying bit more. Teeth feel nice and clean after using this.

new toothpaste

5 stars

tried this product on the off chance was very impressed by how my teeth feeling clean and fresh

Great product

5 stars

Oral-B Pro-Expert Deep Clean does it all in one go and my teeth feel so nice clean and nice looking. Good value this is one of the best I use

One of my favorite toothpaste

5 stars

One of my favorite toothpaste. Always using this one, because nice clean my teeth. Fresh smell and good quality of product. Highly recommend this toothpaste.

Love the clean teeth feeling

5 stars

I was introduced to this by my dentist and wouldn't use anything else. This is the first toothpaste that has been able to make my teeth feel squeaky clean and leave me with a fresh breath feeling all day

Amazing

5 stars

Favourite toothpaste for the best clean and fresh feeling teeth

We love oral b

5 stars

Our whole family is using dental accessories offered by oral b. We are happy customers. Toothbrushes are great , toothpaste taste light but makes the job 100%

