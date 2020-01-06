Belvita Breakfast Honey & Nut 50G
Offer
- Energy937 kJ 223 kcal11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1874 kJ
Product Description
- Biscuits made with wholegrain cereals, honey, nuts and chocolate chips and minerals.
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Visit www.belvitamorning.com
- Energy for the Whole Morning(1)
- (1)These belVita biscuits have a high content of slowly digestible starch, which is a slow release carbohydrate. Consumption of foods high in slowly digestible starch raises blood glucose concentration less after a meal compared to foods low in slowly digestible starch.
- Contains 10 grams wholegrain cereals per serving (50 g). A 50 g serving contains at least 15 % of the Nutrient Reference Value of Calcium, Magnesium and Iron.
- Gently baked breakfast biscuits made with wholegrain cereals, honey, nuts and chocolate chips
- Proven to slowly release carbohydrates over 4 hours
- Made with a blend of 5 wholegrains and a source of vitamins and minerals
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Cereals 61.5 % [Wheat Flour 41.4 %, Wholegrain Cereals 20.1 % (Oat Flakes 12.3 %, Wholegrain Wheat Flour 3.2 %, Wholegrain Barley Flour 2.6 %, Wholegrain Spelt Flour (Wheat) 1 %, Wholegrain Rye Flour 1 %], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Chocolate Chips 3 % [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea, in varying proportions), Dextrose, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Hazelnut Pieces 2.5 %, Honey 2 %, Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Elemental Iron), Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg, Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Contact us on 0800 3134 540 (UK only) 1800 600 858 (ROI)
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- eu.mondelezinternational.com
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|%** / 100 g
|1 biscuit (12.5 g)
|%** / 1 biscuit (12.5 g)
|Energy
|1874 kJ
|234 kJ
|-
|446 kcal
|56 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|1.9 g
|of which saturates
|1.8 g
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate***
|67 g
|8.4 g
|of which sugars
|26 g
|3.3 g
|of which starch
|41 g
|5.1 g
|Fibre
|4.3 g
|0.5 g
|Protein
|7.5 g
|0.9 g
|Salt
|0.89 g
|0.11 g
|Calcium
|293 mg
|37 %
|37 mg
|5 %
|Magnesium
|144 mg
|38 %
|18 mg
|5 %
|Iron
|5.2 mg
|37 %
|0.65 mg
|5 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|-
|***Contains minimum 15 g Slowly Digestible Starch per 100 g
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020