Tesco Free From Mini Breadsticks 125G

- Energy64kJ 15kcal1%
- Fat0.5g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1777kJ / 423kcal
Product Description
- 2 Packs of mini breadsticks made with corn starch.
- WHEAT & GLUTEN FREE We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Made in Italy and carefully oven baked for a crunchy, versatile snack
- WHEAT & GLUTEN FREE We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Made in Italy and carefully oven baked for a crunchy, versatile snack
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Corn Starch, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Egg, Dextrose, Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Thickener (Guar Gum), Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Coconut Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
approx. 34 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g e (2 x 62.5g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One breadstick (3.6g)
|Energy
|1777kJ / 423kcal
|64kJ / 15kcal
|Fat
|13.1g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|5.5g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|72.2g
|2.6g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|5.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|1.3g
|0.0g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019