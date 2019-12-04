Tesco Finest 18 Pork Caramelised Onion Cocktail Sausages 270G

- Energy488kJ 117kcal6%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1284kJ / 309kcal
Product Description
- Pork cocktail sausages blended with caramelised red onion and seasoning, filled into natural sheep casings.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Selected cuts of British pork blended with sweet caramelised red onions. Our Tesco Finest sausages are made for us by a family run business who’ve taken pride in making sausages for more than 40 years. They are all made with 100% British pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected, fresh ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- 100% British pork
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (73%), Red Onion (9%), Sugar, Water, Gluten Free Crumb [Rice Flour, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Caramelised Sugar Syrup], Cider Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Onion Powder, Soft Brown Sugar, Dried Herbs, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), Balsamic vinegar, Spices, White Pepper,
Filled into natural sheep casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results do no prick sausages skins. For best results grill.
Important: Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Ensure product is cooked thoroughly until all juices run clear and there is no raw meat inside. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Grill
Instructions: Chilled: 11-13 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Chilled: 25-30 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 cocktail sausages (38g**)
|Energy
|1284kJ / 309kcal
|488kJ / 117kcal
|Fat
|24.2g
|9.2g
|Saturates
|8.4g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|9.0g
|3.4g
|Sugars
|5.0g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Protein
|13.5g
|5.1g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 270g typically weighs 228g.
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
