Bakers Allsorts Pack 98G

£ 1.00
£10.21/kg

Product Description

  • Complementary pet food for adult dogs
  • Delicious meaty treats
  • Flavoured with chicken, beef & lamb
  • Low in fat
  • Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids help maintain healthy skin & glossy coat
  • Vitamins & antioxidants to help support natural defences
  • Supplemented with B vitamins to help maintain energy levels
  • No added artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
  • Pack size: 98G
Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (15%)*, Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Glycerol, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Minerals, *Equivalent to 30% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 0.5% Chicken, 0.5% Lamb and 0.5% Beef

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch numbers: see coding on bottom panel.

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding Amount Up To:
  • Size of Dog: Small Dog, Dog body weight (kg): 7, Daily Feed (pieces/day): 4 pieces
  • Size of Dog: Medium, Dog body weight (kg): 15, Daily Feed (pieces/day): 7 pieces
  • Size of Dog: Large, Dog body weight (kg): 30, Daily Feed (pieces/day): 11 pieces
  • For your dog's health, respect the feeding guide and exercise him daily. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. Supervise your dog when giving him/her the treat.

Warnings

  • WARNING: THIS BAG IS NOT A TOY. TO AVOID RISK OF SUFFOCATION, KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN & PETS.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • IE 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie

Net Contents

98g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein28.0%
Fat content7.0%
Crude ash6.0%
Crude fibres0.5%
Moisture24.0%
Omega-3 Fatty Acids0.1%
Omega-6 Fatty Acids1.6%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit. A:9500
Vit. D3:640
Vit. E:70
-mg/kg:
Vitamin B group:61
Calcium iodate anhydrous: (l:1.5)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate: (Mn:4.5)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate: (Zn:110)
Sodium selenite: (Se:0.15)
Additives:-
Antioxidants-

Safety information

WARNING: THIS BAG IS NOT A TOY. TO AVOID RISK OF SUFFOCATION, KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN & PETS.

My dog love's these treat

5 stars

Best treats so far he knows they are in my pocket when walking always stay beside me looking for his next one

Dog loves it

5 stars

My dog just can't get enough of the treats and is always going to the cupboard where I keep the treats and taps on the cupboard wanting more treats.

My Dog Cannot Get Enough

5 stars

My boy Digby is in love with these, he get so excited when he sees the pack and i have had to put them up high to stop him trying to get them.

All sorts all gone

5 stars

,y dog absolutely loves these treats so much I have had to taking to hiding them as he will hunt and climb around the house to find them. I like the keep fresh packaging as it locks in the freshness and keeps the treats in perfect condition.

New favourite

5 stars

My furbaby samson adores these little treats I even find him bringing the pack in to me they are a little small but he is a big dog the resealable pack mean they stay fresh and they hold thier texture a lot longerror than some other brands I will definitely be buying again

Blaze loves them.

5 stars

These are my Blazes favourite great meaty bite size treats . I use them for good boy treats,Although given the chance he'd scoff the lot,really great bacon smell my Blaze would do Allsorts for an Allsorts.

happy chappies

5 stars

im reviewing these for the insiders what a great treat for your dogs the dogs could smell them straight away they went mad over them great ingredience no artificial ingrediance in them great for training your dogs and to take out with you love the resealable bag they come in in my opinion these are the best treats for my dogs highly recommended to try them

Great snack for my dog

5 stars

My dog loves these Bakers Allsorts, he particularly likes the mini bones. He can smell them before the bag has been opened! They are low in fat with no artificial colours. I would recommend these to all dog owners as my dog loves them.

Dogs' favourite

5 stars

My dogs love these so much and will happily do whatever I ask for more of them. Shame they can't do dishes! Handy resealable pouch.

My dogs love these treats

5 stars

My two dogs absolutely love these treats. I wish they came in bigger packs, I wouldn't mind paying more!

