Bakers Allsorts Pack 98G

My dog love's these treat
Best treats so far he knows they are in my pocket when walking always stay beside me looking for his next one
Dog loves it
My dog just can't get enough of the treats and is always going to the cupboard where I keep the treats and taps on the cupboard wanting more treats.
My Dog Cannot Get Enough
My boy Digby is in love with these, he get so excited when he sees the pack and i have had to put them up high to stop him trying to get them.
All sorts all gone
,y dog absolutely loves these treats so much I have had to taking to hiding them as he will hunt and climb around the house to find them. I like the keep fresh packaging as it locks in the freshness and keeps the treats in perfect condition.
New favourite
My furbaby samson adores these little treats I even find him bringing the pack in to me they are a little small but he is a big dog the resealable pack mean they stay fresh and they hold thier texture a lot longerror than some other brands I will definitely be buying again
Blaze loves them.
These are my Blazes favourite great meaty bite size treats . I use them for good boy treats,Although given the chance he'd scoff the lot,really great bacon smell my Blaze would do Allsorts for an Allsorts.
happy chappies
im reviewing these for the insiders what a great treat for your dogs the dogs could smell them straight away they went mad over them great ingredience no artificial ingrediance in them great for training your dogs and to take out with you love the resealable bag they come in in my opinion these are the best treats for my dogs highly recommended to try them
Great snack for my dog
My dog loves these Bakers Allsorts, he particularly likes the mini bones. He can smell them before the bag has been opened! They are low in fat with no artificial colours. I would recommend these to all dog owners as my dog loves them.
Dogs' favourite
My dogs love these so much and will happily do whatever I ask for more of them. Shame they can't do dishes! Handy resealable pouch.
My dogs love these treats
My two dogs absolutely love these treats. I wish they came in bigger packs, I wouldn't mind paying more!