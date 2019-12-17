By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Creamy Cheese Penne Pasta 350G

4(32)Write a review
Birds Eye Creamy Cheese Penne Pasta 350G
Per bag (350g) microwaved provides:
  • Energy1790kJ 426kcal
    21%
  • Fat13.0g
    19%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Cooked Penne Pasta with Peas and Broccoli in a Creamy Cheese Sauce.
  • For more, visit birdseye.co.uk
  • Delicious Creamy Cheese Vegetable Penne Pasta in Minutes
  • Pasta is a big favourite of ours. But who wants the hassle of boiling water and stirring sauces? That's why we created our range of delicious, pasta dishes that are ready in minutes. Just pop the bag in the microwave and let our clever vent do the hard work; gently steaming the pasta, vegetables and sauce to give you perfection every time. When it's cooked, let the bag stand for a minute to let the flavours fully infuse. How quick was that?
  • Forever Food Together
  • Our commitment to a sustainable future means responsibly sourcing and preparing your food, creating new products that contribute to a balanced diet, and helping everyone to reduce food waste.
  • Microwave the whole bag delicious in 7 mins
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Pasta (40%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Peas (21%), Broccoli (18%), Semi Skimmed Milk, Water, Cheese (4%) (Processed Gorgonzola (Milk) (Water, Gorgonzola Cheese (Milk), Blue Cheese (Milk), Curd (Milk), Butter (Milk), Starch (Potato and Rice), Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Protein), Vegetarian Gouda (Milk) (contains Natural Colour: Beta-Carotene), Parmesan Cheese (contains Milk)), Sunflower Oil, Onion, Rice Starch, White Wine, Wheat Flour, Salt, Vegetable Stock (Dextrose, Salt, Carrot, Onion, Leeks, Shallots, Tomato, Paprika), Spices

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 portion

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

32 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Product!

5 stars

I just stumbled upon this product and I'm certainly happy I did. My family loves them as well.

nice meal birds eye

4 stars

Nice meal, but less peas, more sauce, and more broccoli. Then you will have perfection.

I liked it!

4 stars

I decided to try this and was pleasantly surprised. It was so easy to cook and very tasty. I shall now keep a bag in the freezer for those nights I don't feel like cooking.

Excellent product

5 stars

I buy this regularly. It is great for a Meat Free Monday dinner with added green vegetables, or served with chicken breast. Really tasty and easy to use. Any leftovers freeze really well too.

Bought on off chance now its a staple lunch

5 stars

Scrolling through the frozen food aisle looking for something for lunch and thought I would take a chance. I was not disappointed. I liked it that much I got up early and went back to shop to get another for lunch today. Try it. If you like cheesy you will need to add more cheese - would be great with chicken or bacon...

kids loved it until they saw non vegetarian cheese

3 stars

vegetarian kids loved it until they saw non vegetarian cheese????

Delicious

4 stars

Really tasty and filling. Could do with abit more Broccoli

Exactly like cooked frezh

5 stars

Frozen ready meal that taste like freshly cooked meal.. Textures of the penne, the peas and the broccoli are perfect !

Bland

3 stars

Disappointing Quality and quantity fine, but no real flavour

Fresh Tasty Great Quality

5 stars

Current workplace does not have a canteen and was board with bringing sandwiches. Found Birds Eye Steamfresh Creamy Cheese Penne Pasta in my local supermarket and at last a nutritious filling lunch that cooks fast and has flavour and colour.

1-10 of 32 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

