Birds Eye Creamy Cheese Penne Pasta 350G

Great Product!
I just stumbled upon this product and I'm certainly happy I did. My family loves them as well.
nice meal birds eye
Nice meal, but less peas, more sauce, and more broccoli. Then you will have perfection.
I liked it!
I decided to try this and was pleasantly surprised. It was so easy to cook and very tasty. I shall now keep a bag in the freezer for those nights I don't feel like cooking.
Excellent product
I buy this regularly. It is great for a Meat Free Monday dinner with added green vegetables, or served with chicken breast. Really tasty and easy to use. Any leftovers freeze really well too.
Bought on off chance now its a staple lunch
Scrolling through the frozen food aisle looking for something for lunch and thought I would take a chance. I was not disappointed. I liked it that much I got up early and went back to shop to get another for lunch today. Try it. If you like cheesy you will need to add more cheese - would be great with chicken or bacon...
kids loved it until they saw non vegetarian cheese
vegetarian kids loved it until they saw non vegetarian cheese????
Delicious
Really tasty and filling. Could do with abit more Broccoli
Exactly like cooked frezh
Frozen ready meal that taste like freshly cooked meal.. Textures of the penne, the peas and the broccoli are perfect !
Bland
Disappointing Quality and quantity fine, but no real flavour
Fresh Tasty Great Quality
Current workplace does not have a canteen and was board with bringing sandwiches. Found Birds Eye Steamfresh Creamy Cheese Penne Pasta in my local supermarket and at last a nutritious filling lunch that cooks fast and has flavour and colour.