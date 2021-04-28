Carrs Crispbred Chiv 5 Pack 190G
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Crackers with Chives
- www.123healthybalance.com
- We've been baking pioneers since 1831. That's almost 200 years of crafting with carefully selected ingredients, to create the perfect balance of texture and flavour.
- Our crispbreads are oven baked with a subtle flavour, providing a perfect platform for topping or a satisfying crunch when dipping.
- Why not try with smoked salmon, crème fraiche and capers? Or a take on a ploughman's lunch.
- Jonathan D. Carr
- Carton - Recycle
- Terracycle® Film
- Recycled in UK and IE by terracycle.eu - Don't recycle in kerbside collection
- ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
- Crunchy Toppable Crackers, Baked with a Subtle Flavour
- Source of fibre
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 190G
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Barley and Barley Malt Extract, Kibbled Rye, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Chive Flakes (1%), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Wheat Starch
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds, Milk, Egg For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Typical number of crackers per pack: 20
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Carr's of Carlisle,
- The Biscuit Works,
- 54 Church Street,
- Carlisle,
- Cumbria,
- CA2 5TG,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and content. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- UK 0800 9174520
- Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
Mail: (UK): Carr's of Carlisle,
- The Biscuit Works,
- 54 Church Street,
- Carlisle,
- Cumbria,
- CA2 5TG,
- UK.
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cracker (9.5g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1848
|176
|(kcal)
|440
|42
|Fat
|14.3g
|1.4g
|of which Saturates
|6.5g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|67.0g
|6.4g
|of which Sugars
|5.8g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|0.4g
|Protein
|8.5g
|0.8g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.1g
