Counter Yorkshire Ham Serve Over Joint

3(2)Write a review
Counter Yorkshire Ham Serve Over Joint

£ 4.80
£16.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

One slice
  • Energy119kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 474kJ / 113kcal

Product Description

  • Cured and cooked ham formed from cuts of Yorkshire pork leg meat.
  • A lean succulent ham cured & cooked with 100% Yorkshire pork legs.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (97%), Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

112 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy474kJ / 113kcal119kJ / 28kcal
Fat2.8g0.7g
Saturates1.0g0.2g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.2g
Sugars0.6g0.2g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein21.0g5.3g
Salt1.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Fresh

5 stars

Always fresh, sometimes slices can be small but that depends on the part of the ham

Not wiltshire

1 stars

Was meant to be Wiltshire ham which is vastly different and is NOTHING like Wiltshire

