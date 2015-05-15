Unibond Triple Protection Grout Reviver

Uni Bond Grout
Not only was this product half price compared to anywhere else but the text messages and service I received was fantastic. Delivered on time to my local Tesco Express - well done. I would definitely do it again. Thank you Tesco!
Does the job
I needed too refresh the grout in my kitchen, I found it covered very well, easy to apply because it's in a pen form, it isn't messy. I have a small kitchen so needed to buy two. I also did it over a few days, it didn't need to be done all at once. Overall, I have a refreshed tiled kitchen
Great little item
I was looking to refresh my kitchen tiles.This did the job no fuss or mess. Coverage was not as stated but as it is at a good price I bought some more! Ordering was easy and arrived in my local store the following day,simple