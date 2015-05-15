By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Unibond Triple Protection Grout Reviver

4.5(3)Write a review
Unibond Triple Protection Grout Reviver
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Revive faded & discoloured grout lines with precision application
  • Covers an area of up to 60m using 2mm grout joint
  • Ice white colour. Anti-mould protection repels, kills & lasts
  • UniBond Grout Reviver Pen 7ml (Ice White). Triple Protection - repels, kills and lasts. Anti-mould. For reviving faded and discoloured grout lines. Suitable for showers, bathrooms and kitchens. Precision application. Dries in 60 minutes. Covers up to 60m (using 2mm grout joint). For more information visit: www.unibond.co.uk

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Uni Bond Grout

5 stars

Not only was this product half price compared to anywhere else but the text messages and service I received was fantastic. Delivered on time to my local Tesco Express - well done. I would definitely do it again. Thank you Tesco!

Does the job

5 stars

I needed too refresh the grout in my kitchen, I found it covered very well, easy to apply because it's in a pen form, it isn't messy. I have a small kitchen so needed to buy two. I also did it over a few days, it didn't need to be done all at once. Overall, I have a refreshed tiled kitchen

Great little item

4 stars

I was looking to refresh my kitchen tiles.This did the job no fuss or mess. Coverage was not as stated but as it is at a good price I bought some more! Ordering was easy and arrived in my local store the following day,simple

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here