O'connor's Irish Country Cream 70Cl

4.5(9)Write a review
£ 3.85
£5.50/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Irish Country Cream
  • O'Connor's Irish Country Cream is produced in the heart of Ireland's green pastures. A magical blend of cream & selected wines, to be enjoyed on its own or over ice.
  • Created blended and bottled in Rural Ireland
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk and Sulphites

Alcohol Units

10.2

ABV

14.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Refrigerate after opening. Consume within 6 months.

Name and address

  • First Ireland Spirits,
  • Mountrath Road,
  • Abbeyleix,
  • Co. Laois,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • First Ireland Spirits,
  • Mountrath Road,
  • Abbeyleix,
  • Co. Laois,
  • Ireland.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

9 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

We have it with a couple off ice cubes beautiful

5 stars

We have it with a couple off ice cubes beautiful

Lovely Stuff

5 stars

Something to sip and savour. You certainly can't gulp it down. Just the thing for Christmas. For gifts - or more likely for yourself! In fact it's so creamy that it can seem a little bit tooo thick and sticky at times. After a glass or two one's moustache can feel a bit as though it's been waxed like Poirot's. In fact I sometimes dilute it a little. Only with water though. It curdles if you try to dilute it with anything else. Even flavoured water. Goodness knows how they manage to get wine to mix with cream in the first place. They must use a giant industrial centrifuge or something.

Lovely , good quality and value.

5 stars

Lovely , good quality and value.

Great with a coffee or hot chocolate :-)

5 stars

I like to put baileys in a hot chocolate. This is much cheaper and thinner in consistency but it really doesn't matter if you're adding it to a drink. The taste is lovely - exactly the same as baileys - and the price very reasonable indeed

Contains sulphites - not marked on description.

2 stars

Contains sulphites - not marked on description.

Not as thick as most, but Delicious

4 stars

Love this Drink, has all the taste of Baileys etc. but is thinner in consistency , but is less than a Third of the Price!

This Irish cream drink is superb! I used ti buy B

5 stars

This Irish cream drink is superb! I used ti buy Bailey's and used it sparingly because of the price but since I discovered this which is just as good at a quarter of the price, I can drink as much as I like. I have introduced it to a few friends who also buy it in armfuls. That is the only problem as it sells put very quickly, so can be hard to get hold of, so stock up if you see it, you won't be disappointed. Keep it in the fridge and pour over lots of ice, awesome!

Excellent cheaper alternative

4 stars

I think this is very good value, and very nice. Obviously not as good as Baileys, but excellent as a cheaper alternative.

Yummy

5 stars

Very nice, excellent value for money, I prefer it to the original.

