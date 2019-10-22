By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Castillo De Albai Rioja Reserva 75Cl

Product Description

  • Rioja - Red Spanish Wine
  • Deep cherry red in colour, on the nose this wine displays aromas of candied fruits, cocoa and oak. Rounded, savoury, well balanced and complex on the palate, with great harmony and a long finish.
  • Wine of Spain
  • 2018 Berliner Gold - 22nd Berlin Wine Trophy
  • Under the patronage of the OIV
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Deep cherry red in colour on the nose this wine displays aromas of candied fruits, cocoa and oak. Rounded, savoury well balanced and complex on the palate, with great harmony and a long finish.

Region of Origin

Rioja

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Pagos del Rey SL

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Jairo Fernández

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are carefully selected and handpicked before embarking on the maceration process for 8 days to allow the skins to be in contact with must. Must is then fermented at a controlled temperature (26-29 ºC) for 8 to 12 days. This ensures that the wine acquires its characteristic colour and polished tannins. Finally the wine is aged for 18 months in new American oak barrels before resting quietly in bottles to ensure complete maturity for 18 months.

History

  • The winery, which opened in 2006, is one of the largest in La Rioja. It is located next to an ancient river bed and from it you enjoy views of the mountains in Rioja Alavesa. It combines tradition with modern architecture. Huge chimneys and steel covers resemble a vessel that dominates the landscape. A fir-wood baseboard embellishes the barrel cellar. The Solís family is associated to more than 1,000 family-owned vine growers that cover around 3,500 hectares across La Rioja.

Regional Information

  • Spain's most internationally famous wine region is renowned for creating top quality wines with exceptional ageing ability. It lies in northern Spain, by the side of the River Ebro from which the region's name derived. Elegance and poise is the hallmark of the wines shaped in this ancient region. The variety of its soils, together with the combination of modern and traditional growing practices allow winemakers to produce a wide range of wines that exhibit different personalities.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve between 16º-18ºC.

Name and address

  • Pagos del Rey S.L.,
  • Fuenmayor,
  • España.

Return to

  • www.pagosdelrey.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

You might be lucky but then again you might not.

3 stars

Bought a couple of bottles one week and I thought one tasted a bit strange I thought it was down my tastebuds because of the tablets I take. When I tried the other bottle it was really nice so I ordered more the next week. 2 out of three bottles had bad corks and smelt like rotten mushrooms, Needless to say they went down the sink. As usual with Tesco there was no problem getting a refund.

Very nice flavour to it once left to breathe.

4 stars

Very nice flavour to it once left to breathe.

Abominable taste

1 stars

If it was possible to give this zero stars, I would. We tried two bottles (from the case of six) of this 2013 vintage and the wine from both bottles was 'unswallowable', so had to be expectorated. Throughout many decades of drinking wine, this has never happened to me before. .

Strange nose

2 stars

Albali has in the past been able to produce some reliable cheaper Tempranillos that have filled that everyday drinking slot well. Purchased this in store, at this price for a vintage Rioja you ask yourself what is the catch ? the catch is if this bottle is typical a notvery appealing wine, it has a strange nose like talcum powder and it is on the palate as well, very odd. Though dark it is not very fruity and has an astringence that is not a plus, so what we have if this is a typical bottle is another vintage Rioja that is not worth buying, where do they all come from ? the bottle variation alone is enough to stop anyone buying them.

Very enjoyable red wine

5 stars

Lovely red wine ideal for drinking with any meal. Enjoyed by my daughter, son in law and myself. Will definitely buy again.

Very Average

2 stars

2010 should be a very good year for Tempranillo from Rioja but this wine does not display any of the depth or smoothness one would expect. Its drinkable but you can do better at this porice tag. Try a CVNE for example.

Great...!!!

5 stars

Fantastic wine with great price when on offer..!!! If you Rioja drinker just buy it and enjoy...!!

The wine is variable

2 stars

I have only opened 4 bottles of two cases thus far and each bottle is different - ranging from awful to mediocre to not too bad. I must say at this point I am very disappointed and am hoping the remaining bottles will be somewhat better. I bought this to take to different friends over Christmas but now feel I had better purchase something different as I can't take the chance of taking bad wine with me.

Good Wine at the right price

4 stars

Good bodied wine with excellent flavour drink with a meal or on it's own would recommend to friends and family.

Beefy

5 stars

A lovely robust red with plenty of the expected body, fruitiness and flavour. Seems to benefit greatly from breathing for a while before consumption. Would definitely recommend for people who like big, gutsy wines.

