Castillo De Albai Rioja Reserva 75Cl

You might be lucky but then again you might not.
Bought a couple of bottles one week and I thought one tasted a bit strange I thought it was down my tastebuds because of the tablets I take. When I tried the other bottle it was really nice so I ordered more the next week. 2 out of three bottles had bad corks and smelt like rotten mushrooms, Needless to say they went down the sink. As usual with Tesco there was no problem getting a refund.
Very nice flavour to it once left to breathe.
Very nice flavour to it once left to breathe.
Abominable taste
If it was possible to give this zero stars, I would. We tried two bottles (from the case of six) of this 2013 vintage and the wine from both bottles was 'unswallowable', so had to be expectorated. Throughout many decades of drinking wine, this has never happened to me before. .
Strange nose
Albali has in the past been able to produce some reliable cheaper Tempranillos that have filled that everyday drinking slot well. Purchased this in store, at this price for a vintage Rioja you ask yourself what is the catch ? the catch is if this bottle is typical a notvery appealing wine, it has a strange nose like talcum powder and it is on the palate as well, very odd. Though dark it is not very fruity and has an astringence that is not a plus, so what we have if this is a typical bottle is another vintage Rioja that is not worth buying, where do they all come from ? the bottle variation alone is enough to stop anyone buying them.
Very enjoyable red wine
Lovely red wine ideal for drinking with any meal. Enjoyed by my daughter, son in law and myself. Will definitely buy again.
Very Average
2010 should be a very good year for Tempranillo from Rioja but this wine does not display any of the depth or smoothness one would expect. Its drinkable but you can do better at this porice tag. Try a CVNE for example.
Great...!!!
Fantastic wine with great price when on offer..!!! If you Rioja drinker just buy it and enjoy...!!
The wine is variable
I have only opened 4 bottles of two cases thus far and each bottle is different - ranging from awful to mediocre to not too bad. I must say at this point I am very disappointed and am hoping the remaining bottles will be somewhat better. I bought this to take to different friends over Christmas but now feel I had better purchase something different as I can't take the chance of taking bad wine with me.
Good Wine at the right price
Good bodied wine with excellent flavour drink with a meal or on it's own would recommend to friends and family.
Beefy
A lovely robust red with plenty of the expected body, fruitiness and flavour. Seems to benefit greatly from breathing for a while before consumption. Would definitely recommend for people who like big, gutsy wines.