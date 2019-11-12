By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sliced Leeks 700G

4(6)Write a review
Tesco Sliced Leeks 700G
£ 1.05
£1.50/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy85kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 107kJ / 26kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced leeks.
  • Sliced leeks, simply frozen after being prepared and cut. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • Harvested by hand Frozen within hours of harvest to capture the peak of freshness
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 4½ / 900W 4½ mins
Place 250g into a microwaveable bowl, add 2 tablespoons water and cover.
Cook on full power.
Allow to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drain well before serving

Hob
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring back to the boil.
Cover and simmer.
Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Approx. 8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy107kJ / 26kcal85kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.7g0.6g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate2.5g2.0g
Sugars2.0g1.6g
Fibre2.0g1.6g
Protein1.3g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Folic Acid40µg (20%NRV)32µg (16%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product. No waste. Good price.

5 stars

Great product. No waste. Good price.

Disappointed.

4 stars

Normally this is quite good with very little waste, however the last bag I bought, included in a home delivery, was more crumbled leeks than sliced. I ended up throwing the bag out. Obviously if I'd picked this up in the shop I would not have bought it. A pity the "picker" didn't think like that.

Bad

1 stars

Don't buy them unless it's for stock perhaps. They are tough, badly cut, with yellow outside leaves and a lot of "odd" tasting pink colouration when cooked.

always put a handful in with cabbage or other green veg when cooking

5 stars

since i first saw this product in the freezer i have a pack in my freezer one complaint could do with being thicker sliced

so simple to cook and time saving, no waste!

5 stars

Price very reasonable, excellent quality will buy again.

Great taste

5 stars

The taste of the leek is fantastic. Used it for risotto and soups. Both turned out wonderful tasty

Usually bought next

Tesco Frozen Diced Onions 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Tesco Sliced Carrots Peeled & Cut 1Kg

£ 1.05
£1.05/kg

Tesco Sliced Mixed Peppers 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Tesco Garden Peas 1Kg

£ 1.20
£1.20/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here