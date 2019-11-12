Tesco Sliced Leeks 700G

Great product. No waste. Good price.
Great product. No waste. Good price.
Disappointed.
Normally this is quite good with very little waste, however the last bag I bought, included in a home delivery, was more crumbled leeks than sliced. I ended up throwing the bag out. Obviously if I'd picked this up in the shop I would not have bought it. A pity the "picker" didn't think like that.
Bad
Don't buy them unless it's for stock perhaps. They are tough, badly cut, with yellow outside leaves and a lot of "odd" tasting pink colouration when cooked.
always put a handful in with cabbage or other green veg when cooking
since i first saw this product in the freezer i have a pack in my freezer one complaint could do with being thicker sliced
so simple to cook and time saving, no waste!
Price very reasonable, excellent quality will buy again.
Great taste
The taste of the leek is fantastic. Used it for risotto and soups. Both turned out wonderful tasty