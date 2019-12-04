Tesco Shredded Savoy Cabbage 750G

Yuk!
This was frozen into a solid block when I got it, and it smelled mouldy; there was no possibility of my eating it, it smelt far too unpleasant.
Too much inedible stalk!
Very large pieces of inedible stalk contributing to a considerable amount of the advertised weight. This is not acceptable!
brilliant freezer standby. excellent quality and even size pieces. stir fry with a bit of butter and some black pepper.
Quantity made up with cabbage stalk
Large pieces of inedible stalk in packet. Had to waste half of the pack.
Easy to use , tasty. , versatile .
Mostly this product was very good quality but occasionally a pack would have some very thick stalks which were edible but needed cutting. I use this product as a veggie on it's own with butter and sometimes chopped chillies or garlic added , , in casseroles ( added 10 minutes before the end) and sometimes even stirred into potato mash.
Quick
Quick and very handy if you don't want to use a whole fresh cabbage. There is an issue,however,over the quality control of the shredding process - too many inedible cabbage stumps appear in the pack.
Disgusting
Like chewing fibrous, knotty, green and white string, however long I boiled it. Disgusting waste of money.
Best in bubble and squeak
It tastes ok, but there are too many hard stalks that have to be sorted before using. Think it would be better if it was more finely chopped as other Supermarkets do with theirs and less stalks.
This came out really tough
Frozen cabbage
You don't get alot of cabbage and you get stork