By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Shredded Savoy Cabbage 750G

3(13)Write a review
Tesco Shredded Savoy Cabbage 750G
£ 1.05
£1.40/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy72kJ 17kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 90kJ / 21kcal

Product Description

  • Savoy cabbage.
  • Savoy cabbage, simply frozen after being prepared. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • Frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness
  • Cook from frozen 4 mins
  • Carefully cut
  • Frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness
  • 80g = 1 of your 5 a day
  • High in vitamin C
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 750g
  • High in vitamin C

Information

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil.
Simmer for 3 - 4 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produce of the U.K. Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 9 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy90kJ / 21kcal72kJ / 17kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate2.3g1.8g
Sugars2.3g1.8g
Fibre2.2g1.8g
Protein1.5g1.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C45mg (56%NRV)36mg (45%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Yuk!

1 stars

This was frozen into a solid block when I got it, and it smelled mouldy; there was no possibility of my eating it, it smelt far too unpleasant.

Too much inedible stalk!

2 stars

Very large pieces of inedible stalk contributing to a considerable amount of the advertised weight. This is not acceptable!

brilliant freezer standby. excellent quality and e

5 stars

brilliant freezer standby. excellent quality and even size pieces. stir fry with a bit of butter and some black pepper.

Quantity made up with cabbage stalk

2 stars

Large pieces of inedible stalk in packet. Had to waste half of the pack.

Easy to use , tasty. , versatile .

4 stars

Mostly this product was very good quality but occasionally a pack would have some very thick stalks which were edible but needed cutting. I use this product as a veggie on it's own with butter and sometimes chopped chillies or garlic added , , in casseroles ( added 10 minutes before the end) and sometimes even stirred into potato mash.

Quick

3 stars

Quick and very handy if you don't want to use a whole fresh cabbage. There is an issue,however,over the quality control of the shredding process - too many inedible cabbage stumps appear in the pack.

Disgusting

1 stars

Like chewing fibrous, knotty, green and white string, however long I boiled it. Disgusting waste of money.

Best in bubble and squeak

3 stars

It tastes ok, but there are too many hard stalks that have to be sorted before using. Think it would be better if it was more finely chopped as other Supermarkets do with theirs and less stalks.

This came out really tough

1 stars

This came out really tough

Frozen cabbage

3 stars

You don't get alot of cabbage and you get stork

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Broccoli Florets 900G

£ 1.10
£1.23/kg

Tesco Garden Peas 1Kg

£ 1.20
£1.20/kg

Tesco Frozen Diced Onions 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Tesco Cauliflower Florets 900G

£ 1.10
£1.23/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here