Tesco Crispy Potatoes & Seasoned Vegetable Mix 750G

4(2)Write a review
£ 2.10
£2.80/kg
Per 80g potato and vegetables
  • Energy477kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.30g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 596kJ / 143kcal

Product Description

  • Diced potato with peppers, onion and tomato with parsley and seasoning.
  • We work with our growers to select, pick and freeze our vegetables at their prime. Mixed vegetables individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • A mix of crispy diced potato with peppers, diced onion and tomato
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

Ingredients

Potato (45%), Onion, Green Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Tomato, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Dextrose, Salt, Black Pepper.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 725-30 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray, drizzle with olive oil and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Stir half way through cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g potato and vegetables
Energy596kJ / 143kcal477kJ / 115kcal
Fat8.3g6.6g
Saturates0.7g0.6g
Carbohydrate13.5g10.8g
Sugars2.4g1.9g
Fibre3.6g2.9g
Protein1.9g1.5g
Salt0.38g0.30g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Potatoes need A LOT longer than the rest to cook.

3 stars

So I wanted to to give these a try to save a bit of time a few days a week, I've tried these both fried for just over 10 mins and roasted for 20-25 minutes. When fried the veggies cook nicely but potatoes aren't heated fully, when roasted the potatoes took ages and the rest of the veggies burnt. Now when using I make sure to pull out the potatoes I need and let them cook for a while before adding the other veggies from the bag so they don't get scorched. I wish Tescos did the vegetable mix separately from the potatoes.

Very Tasty

5 stars

Perfect to have with almost all main dishes. Excellent for lunch with a poached egg.

