Tesco Crispy Potatoes & Seasoned Vegetable Mix 750G

Potatoes need A LOT longer than the rest to cook.
So I wanted to to give these a try to save a bit of time a few days a week, I've tried these both fried for just over 10 mins and roasted for 20-25 minutes. When fried the veggies cook nicely but potatoes aren't heated fully, when roasted the potatoes took ages and the rest of the veggies burnt. Now when using I make sure to pull out the potatoes I need and let them cook for a while before adding the other veggies from the bag so they don't get scorched. I wish Tescos did the vegetable mix separately from the potatoes.
Very Tasty
Perfect to have with almost all main dishes. Excellent for lunch with a poached egg.