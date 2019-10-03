By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Genius Gluten Free 4 Crumpets

1(5)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.50/each
Each Crumpet Contains:
  • Energy448kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates0.3g
    1%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.62g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Crumpets
  • Our Genius Story
  • After years of searching for a great tasting gluten free bread for my gluten intolerant son and not finding it, I decided to rise to the challenge and create my own! Two broken ovens later, my solo kitchen quest for the perfect bread has evolved into a mission to make everything taste great, from rolls to muffins. Because everyone deserves scrumptiously crumpets.
  • Lucinda
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • Soft, fluffy and deliciously gluten free
  • Scrumptiously soft & fluffy
  • Wheat, gluten and milk free
  • Suitable for coeliacs and vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Vegetable Oil: Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Free Range Dried Egg White, Caster Sugar, Maize Flour, Yeast, Dextrose, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphates, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Free Range Dried Egg, Salt, Stabilisers: Xanthan Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs
  • Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and defrost thoroughly before use. If purchased frozen defrost thoroughly before use and use within 24 hours of defrost. Once defrosted do not refreeze.For Best Before Date, see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: We have given these heating instructions as a guide only.

Grill
Instructions: Preheat grill. Remove all packaging. Place under a medium grill for 2 minutes. Turn halfway through heating.

Other
Instructions: Toaster: Remove all packaging. Place in toaster on a low heat for 2 minutes.

Produce of

Produced & packed in the UK

Number of uses

Number of Servings: 4; Serving size: 55g

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.

Return to

  • Any Questions?
Net Contents

4 x Crumpets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Crumpet (Typically 55g)% RI* per crumpet
Energy kJ/kcal815kJ/194kcal448kJ/107kcal5%
Fat 6.1g3.4g5%
of which saturates 0.5g0.3g1%
Carbohydrates29.1g16.0g6%
of which sugars 1.3g0.7g1%
Fibre 2.4g1.3g
Protein 4.4g2.4g5%
Salt 1.13g0.62g10%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Number of Servings: 4. Serving size: 55g---

5 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Appear about right: spectacularly fail to deliver

1 stars

They look roughly like you would expect a crumpet to look, if a little flatter than normal ones. As other reviewers have mentioned, they simply fall apart when trying to pick them up or toast them or butter them. In addition, once cooked and buttered, the texture in the mouth might be best described as like compressed cous-cous.

horrible no taste bring on warburtons

1 stars

horrible no taste bring on warburtons

Beyond disappointed

1 stars

Absolutely rubbish! Very disappointing. If I managed to get one to the toaster without it falling to pieces it fell apart trying to get it out of the toaster. Had a little better success grilling them but too cakey to be decent crumpets.

Awful. Dry and flakey with no taste.

1 stars

Awful. Dry and flakey with no taste.

Yuk!

1 stars

Like eating hot wet sponge

