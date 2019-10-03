Genius Gluten Free 4 Crumpets

Appear about right: spectacularly fail to deliver
They look roughly like you would expect a crumpet to look, if a little flatter than normal ones. As other reviewers have mentioned, they simply fall apart when trying to pick them up or toast them or butter them. In addition, once cooked and buttered, the texture in the mouth might be best described as like compressed cous-cous.
horrible no taste bring on warburtons
Beyond disappointed
Absolutely rubbish! Very disappointing. If I managed to get one to the toaster without it falling to pieces it fell apart trying to get it out of the toaster. Had a little better success grilling them but too cakey to be decent crumpets.
Awful. Dry and flakey with no taste.
Yuk!
Like eating hot wet sponge