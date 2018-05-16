Dettol Antibacterial Laundry Cleanser Sensitive 1.5 L

Product Description
- Laundry Cleanser Liquid Sensitive.
- When you wash at temperature below 60º C, bacteria can survive, and can be transmitted between garments in the wash. Dettol Antibacterial laundry Cleanser is an additive that kills 99.9% of bacteria, even below 20º C so that you can be confident that your laundry is hygienically clean every time, whatever temperature you wash at (Proven to work in rinse cycle temperatures as lows as 15º C). Just add it to your normal washing routine after adding your detergent.
- Kills 99.9% of bacteria
- For hygienically clean laundry
- Dermatologically tested
- Even at 20º
- Pack size: 1.5L
Information
Ingredients
Per 100 g Liquid, contains 1 .44 g Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Di-C 8-10-Alkyldimethyl, Chlorides and 0.96 g Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Benzyl-C 12-18-Alkyldimethyl, Chlorides, Contains < 5 Non-Ionic Surfactants, Disinfectant
Preparation and Usage
- Ideal for
- Towels, children's clothes, underwear, socks, bedding ...and more
- How to Use
- To kill 99.9% bacteria:
- Add 2 capfuls to the fabric softener drawer of your washing machine
- Soaking: add 1 cap to 2.5L of water at 20ºC for 10 minutes
- To kill viruses*
- Soaking: add 1 cap to 2.5L of water and leave to soak for 15 mins
- *Laboratory tested on influenza H1 N1; RSV; Coronavirus; Herpes Simplex Type 1
Warnings
- SAFETY INFORMATION
- DETTOL Laundry Cleanser Liquid Sensitive. Contains Quaternary ammonium compounds, di-C 8-10-alkyldimethyl, chlorides / Quaternary ammonium compounds, benzyl-C 12-18-alkyldimethyl, chlorides. Causes serious eye damage.
- Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
- Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing, Immediately call a POISON Center or doctor/physician.
- DANGER
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- UK-PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- Tel. 0845769 7079
- ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- Tel. 01 661 7318
Net Contents
1.5l ℮
Safety information
- Corrosive
