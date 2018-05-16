By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eat Natural Protein Bar 3 X 45G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Eat Natural Protein Bar 3 X 45G
£ 2.00
£1.49/100g

Product Description

  • 3 bars of peanuts and coconut with chocolate chunks and soya crispies.
  • Eat Natural supports Plastic Bank and its work in reducing the impact of plastics on our oceans.
  • plasticbank.org
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
  • A few things you might not know about Eat Natural...
  • I. We only make them here.
  • Yep. That's it. Just one little place in the UK.
  • It all happens at our very own 'Makery' in Halstead, Essex.
  • Simple...isn't it?
  • Here at Eat Natural, when we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean?
  • Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this bar is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it...the better it tastes. That's why we never add any artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.
  • 10g of protein per bar
  • A source of protein - 22.8g per 100g
  • Gluten free
  • Ok for veggies
  • Pack size: 135g

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts 45%, Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate 11% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Dextrose, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Soya Protein Crispies 8% (Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Shredded Coconut 7%, Honey 7%, Crisped Rice (Rice, Sugar), Cocoa Powder, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts, Sesame Seeds and Cow's Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For best before date, see side of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Eat Natural Ltd,
  • 4 Fourth Avenue,
  • Bluebridge Industrial Estate,
  • Halstead,
  • Essex,
  • CO9 2SY.

Return to

  • Eat Natural Ltd,
  • 4 Fourth Avenue,
  • Bluebridge Industrial Estate,
  • Halstead,
  • Essex,
  • CO9 2SY.

Net Contents

3 x 45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 45g bar
Energy 2126kJ 510kcal957kJ 229kcal
Fat 30.5g13.7g
of which saturates 9.1g4.1g
Carbohydrate 32.4g14.6g
of which sugars 18.8g8.4g
Fibre 7.3g3.3g
Protein 22.8g10.2g
Salt 0.32g0.14g

