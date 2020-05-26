Nivea Facecare Cellular Night Cream 50Ml

- NIVEA Hyaluron Cellular Filler contains a combination of Hyaluron and Magnolia extract. With regular use, this formula reduces the appearance of wrinkles, improves firmness and promotes surface skin renewal. The nourishing formula supports skin regeneration during the night. While the rich texture softly melts into the skin and is quickly absorbed, providing immediate sensations of skin comfort and care.
- Wrinkles are visibly reduced
- Noticeably firmer skin and faster skin renewal
- Skin is replenished with intense moisture
- Skin feels smooth and silky
- Pack size: 50ML
Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Methylpropanediol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Panthenol, Macadamia Integrifolia Seed Oil, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Magnolia Officinalis Bark Extract, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Trisodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Parfum
Made in Germany
Box. Paper - Check Local Recycling
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
50ml ℮
