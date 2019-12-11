By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fox's White Chocolate Chunky Cookies 180G

image 1 of Fox's White Chocolate Chunky Cookies 180G
£ 1.00
£0.56/100g

Each cookie contains
  • Energy491kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2133kJ

Product Description

  • White Chocolate Chunks Cookies
  • Vinnie's Quality Guarantee
  • A large part of my job making biscwits, is tasting biscwits. So I can personally guarantee that these biscwits are not just delicious, but have more yum per crumb in every bite. Got something to say on the matter, contact me at TalktoVinnie@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
  • Our Victorian bakehouse opened in Yorkshire over 160 years ago; ever since, our infatuation with quality and delighting customers has, and always will, come first.
  • Biscuits shown not actual size.
  • More yum per crumb
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), White Chocolate Chunks (26%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Flavouring), Palm Oil, Sugar, Oatmeal, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Desiccated Coconut, Glucose Syrup, Molasses, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate;, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container.For best before see front of pack.

Number of uses

Approximately 8 servings per pack

Name and address

  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.

Return to

  • If you have any comments about any of our products we would like to hear from you.
  • Free phone (UK) 0800 591 886 - Mon-Fri 9am-4:30pm
  • careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
  • www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer cookieReference Intake% Reference Intake per cookie
Energy 2133kJ491kJ8400kJ
-509kcal117kcal2000kcal6%
Fat 25g5.8g70g8%
of which saturates 14g3.2g20g16%
Carbohydrate 64g15g260g6%
of which sugars 38g8.7g90g10%
Fibre 2.1g<0.5g
Protein 5.0g1.2g50g2%
Salt 0.57g0.13g6g2%
Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal----

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Coconut no no

1 stars

It would have been helpful if the coconut content was obvious on the front of the packaging, I didn’t know it contained coconut until I tasted it and I’m not a fan of coconut. Why do they need coconut in anyway?

