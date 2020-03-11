By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Corsodyl Paste Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Corsodyl Paste Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml
£ 2.00
£26.67/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • Fluoride Toothpaste
  • Corsodyl Whitening is a daily fluoride toothpaste that is clinically proven to help stop and prevent bleeding gums.
  • Corsodyl toothpaste has a unique formulation which disrupts plaque bacteria along the gum line, enabling more plaque to be removed*. Its formulation removes more plaque than a regular toothpaste*. This product can also be used as a smoker's toothpaste.
  • What is gum disease? Also known as gingivitis, gum disease affects at least 50% of adults. If you see traces of blood when brushing or flossing, this can be a sign of gum disease. If the plaque bacteria are not removed, bad breath, red and swollen gums, gums recession, loose teeth and ultimately tooth loss may occur.
  • It has a unique formulation that gives it a therapeutic taste. Most people liked its unique taste after 14 days of using Corsodyl toothpaste.
  • You can help stop the bleeding of your gums by brushing with Corsodyl Whitening toothpaste.
  • Contains fluoride and is an SLS free toothpaste. You can use it every day with confidence. Under 100ml so suitable for use as a travel toothpaste.
  • *Than a regular toothpaste not containing sodium bicarbonate.
  • Daily fluoride whitening toothpaste for healthy gums & strong teeth
  • Corsodyl toothpaste helps stop and prevent bleeding gums
  • Helps to restore teeth to their natural whiteness
  • SLS free toothpaste
  • Leaves your mouth feeling clean and fresh for hours
  • Strengthens teeth and freshens breath
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Sodium Bicarbonate, Aqua, Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Alcohol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Krameria Triandra Extract, Echinacea Purpurea Flower/Leaf/Steam Juice, Xanthan Gum, Titanium Dioxide, Chamomilla Recutita Extract, Commiphora Myrrha Extract, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Salvia Officinalis Oil, Mentha Piperita Oil, Mentha Arvensis Oil, Limonene, Linalool, Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.310% w/w (1400 ppm Fluoride)

Preparation and Usage

  • Always follow the label directions:
  • Brush twice a day and not more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out.
  • Suitable for daily use.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 12 years. Keep out of reach of children. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
  • The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open.
  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Name and address

  • SmithKline Beecham Ltd,
  • Euch CQ,
  • 11 Stoke Poges Lane,
  • Slough,
  • Berks,
  • SL1 3NW,

Return to

  • SmithKline Beecham Ltd,
  • Euch CQ,
  • 11 Stoke Poges Lane,
  • Slough,
  • Berks,
  • SL1 3NW,
  • U.K.
  • GSK Consumer Healthcare,
  • Brentford,
  • TW8 9GS,
  • U.K.
  • Or

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for children under 12 years. Keep out of reach of children. If irritation occurs discontinue use. The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

good but expensive

4 stars

really good for helping your gums etc but very expensive for just a toothpaste

Usually bought next

Corsodyl Ultra Clean Gum Care Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Offer

Corsodyl Complete Protection Extra Fresh Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 4.50
£6.00/100ml

Corsodyl Complete Protection Artic Mint M/Wsh 500Ml

£ 4.95
£0.99/100ml

New

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here