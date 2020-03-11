Corsodyl Paste Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml

good but expensive
really good for helping your gums etc but very expensive for just a toothpaste
Offer
Sodium Bicarbonate, Aqua, Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Alcohol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Krameria Triandra Extract, Echinacea Purpurea Flower/Leaf/Steam Juice, Xanthan Gum, Titanium Dioxide, Chamomilla Recutita Extract, Commiphora Myrrha Extract, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Salvia Officinalis Oil, Mentha Piperita Oil, Mentha Arvensis Oil, Limonene, Linalool, Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.310% w/w (1400 ppm Fluoride)
12 Years
75ml ℮
Not suitable for children under 12 years. Keep out of reach of children. If irritation occurs discontinue use. The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020