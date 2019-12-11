By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barilla Tortiglioni 500G

Barilla Tortiglioni 500G
£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Durum Wheat Semolina Pasta
  • Find more and contact us at www.barilla.co.uk
  • Enjoying Food, The Italian Way:
  • In Italy we believe that the secret to living well is eating well.
  • Simple, tasty and versatile, Pasta is a pillar of the Mediterranean diet, one of the most well-known diets in the world.
  • Enjoy it with your favourite ingredients or just add a tomato sauce for a meal that everybody will love.
  • Italy's #1 brand of pasta*
  • *Italy's N°1 brand in sales
  • *Source: Nielsen Retail Index.
  • 140 Years
  • Since our beginnings in Parma, Italy, in 1877, four generations of the Barilla family have been passing down the secrets to producing great quality pasta that really does cook and taste better. Barilla, made by Italians.
  • Bring The Taste of Italy to Your Table
  • Discover Barilla's delicious range of authentic Italian pasta sauces:
  • No added preservatives
  • 100% packed with Italian tomatoes
  • Flavours the whole family will enjoy
  • Paired with your favourite Barilla pasta shape, it's the easiest way to bring the taste of Italy to your table.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Durum Wheat Semolina, Water

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soya, May contain traces of Eggs if produced in the plant indicated with letter (A)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cook Pasta The Italian Way
  • Step 1: Add pasta to boiling salted water. We recommend 1 litre of water and 7g of salt for every 100g of pasta.
  • Step 2: For authentic »al dente» pasta, boil for 12 minutes, stirring occasionally. For more tender pasta, boil for an additional minute.
  • Step 3: Drain well and serve immediately with your sauces.

Number of uses

The package contains approximately 6 servings

Name and address

  • Imported by Euro Food Brands.
  • Barilla G. e R. Fratelli,
  • Società per Azioni,
  • Via Mantova 166,
  • Parma,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • For UK & Ireland:
  • To contact Barilla: www.barilla.co.uk

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g85(1)%RI/85g(2)
Energy kJ/kcal1521/3591293/30515%
Fat g2.01.72%
Of which: Saturates g0.50.42%
Carbohydrate g71.260.523%
Of which: Sugars g3.53.03%
Fibre g3.02.6
Protein g12.510.621%
Salt g0.0130.0110%
(1)85g = example of a serving. The package contains approximately 6 servings---
(2)RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

