Barilla Tortiglioni 500G
Product Description
- Durum Wheat Semolina Pasta
- Find more and contact us at www.barilla.co.uk
- Enjoying Food, The Italian Way:
- In Italy we believe that the secret to living well is eating well.
- Simple, tasty and versatile, Pasta is a pillar of the Mediterranean diet, one of the most well-known diets in the world.
- Enjoy it with your favourite ingredients or just add a tomato sauce for a meal that everybody will love.
- Italy's #1 brand of pasta*
- *Italy's N°1 brand in sales
- *Source: Nielsen Retail Index.
- 140 Years
- Since our beginnings in Parma, Italy, in 1877, four generations of the Barilla family have been passing down the secrets to producing great quality pasta that really does cook and taste better. Barilla, made by Italians.
- Bring The Taste of Italy to Your Table
- Discover Barilla's delicious range of authentic Italian pasta sauces:
- No added preservatives
- 100% packed with Italian tomatoes
- Flavours the whole family will enjoy
- Paired with your favourite Barilla pasta shape, it's the easiest way to bring the taste of Italy to your table.
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Durum Wheat Semolina, Water
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soya, May contain traces of Eggs if produced in the plant indicated with letter (A)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Cook Pasta The Italian Way
- Step 1: Add pasta to boiling salted water. We recommend 1 litre of water and 7g of salt for every 100g of pasta.
- Step 2: For authentic »al dente» pasta, boil for 12 minutes, stirring occasionally. For more tender pasta, boil for an additional minute.
- Step 3: Drain well and serve immediately with your sauces.
Number of uses
The package contains approximately 6 servings
Name and address
- Imported by Euro Food Brands.
- Barilla G. e R. Fratelli,
- Società per Azioni,
- Via Mantova 166,
- Parma,
- Italy.
Return to
- For UK & Ireland:
- To contact Barilla: www.barilla.co.uk
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|85(1)
|%RI/85g(2)
|Energy kJ/kcal
|1521/359
|1293/305
|15%
|Fat g
|2.0
|1.7
|2%
|Of which: Saturates g
|0.5
|0.4
|2%
|Carbohydrate g
|71.2
|60.5
|23%
|Of which: Sugars g
|3.5
|3.0
|3%
|Fibre g
|3.0
|2.6
|Protein g
|12.5
|10.6
|21%
|Salt g
|0.013
|0.011
|0%
|(1)85g = example of a serving. The package contains approximately 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
|(2)RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
