Mccain Crispy French Fries 900G

French fries from McCain 🍟🍟🍟 again and again
These are by far my favourite, nicest, tastiest, crispy and enjoyable fries 🍟
Decent crispy fries
We hav e tried various brands and types of oven chips/fries and these are by far the best we have eaten. The only ones that regularly crisp up
Always choose these over cheap fries
As much as i hate having to spend more than id like buying these chips often, it is worth it. Theyre the only fries I've found that really do get crispy and not soggy and the chips are also a lot longer than cheap fries. I stick mine in the oven for about 20 mins on gas mark 6 and they turn out the best