By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mccain Crispy French Fries 1.4Kg

4(1)Write a review
Mccain Crispy French Fries 1.4Kg
£ 2.50
£1.79/kg

Offer

  • Energy922kJ 219kcal
    11%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates0.9g
    4%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • Crispy Fresh Fries, thin fries cut form fresh potato and coated
  • For more information see www.mccain.co.uk
  • With the finest crops, we always cut from whole potatoes and prepare with love and care using real, simple ingredients and no artificial colours or preservatives. Made from delicious potatoes for everyone to enjoy!
  • Here at McCain we're a family owned foods company and we know good, honest food tastes best. That's why we keep things simple.
  • We're passionate about potatoes and our farmers who grow them. Our farmers are the extension of our McCain family and we have worked with some of them for over 3 generations.
  • Prepared with sunflower oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Kosher - SKA
  • Pack size: 1.4kg

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (85.6%), Batter (Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Modified Starch (Maize, Tapioca), Rice Flour, Salt, Corn Starch, Natural Colours (Turmeric Extract, Paprika Extract)), Sunflower Oil (7%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStar marked frozen food compartment *** or food freezer† Until best before end date ** One month * One week † Should be -18°C or below If thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 350g of McCain Crispy French Fries. If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Preheat the oven to 230°C/220°C Fan/Gas Mark 8.
Spread a single layer of fries onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
Bake for 14 -16 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 11 ovened servings

Name and address

  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.

Return to

  • McCain - Now You're Talking!
  • We love to hear what you think about our products, so please get in touch*
  • Call Us 0800 146 573 (ROI 1800 409 623) Mon to Fri 9am-5pm. Except Bank Holidays.
  • Write To Us
  • Customer Relations,
  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.
  • Email Us customer.relations@mccain.co.uk
  • Visit Us www.mccain.co.uk
  • * Please quote all the information in this box

Net Contents

1.4kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ772970
kcal184231
Fat g7.07.7
of which saturates g0.80.9
Carbohydrate g26.935.5
of which sugars g0.20.4
Fibre g2.33.3
Protein g2.33.1
Salt g0.40.6
This pack contains 11 ovened servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect BUT.....

4 stars

Perfect BUT to get an even crispinessyou should turn/shake them atleast once whilst cooking.

Usually bought next

Birds Eye 20 Omega 3 Fish Fingers 560G

£ 3.00
£5.36/kg

Tesco Stonebaked Thin Four Cheese Pizza 330G

£ 1.50
£0.46/100g

Offer

Birds Eye 38 Crispy Chicken Dippers 697G

£ 3.50
£5.03/kg

Offer

Birds Eye 24 Chicken Nuggets 379G

£ 2.00
£5.28/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here